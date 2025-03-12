Auditor Fitzpatrick launches investigation into potential misuse of school funds in the Hickman Mills School District

03/12/2025 - JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

Concerns raised by a Whistleblower submission about potentially inappropriate expenditures have prompted Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick to begin an investigation of certain elements of the operational and fiscal management of the Hickman Mills School District. The investigation commenced with a letter sent to Hickman Mills School Board President Irene Kendrick on March 3 that requested a number of documents the State Auditor's Office plans to review.

Specifically, the Whistleblower complaint raised concerns about travel expenditures paid for a with a school credit card that may not represent an appropriate use of school funds. The investigation will look at that issue as well as potentially problematic purchases of boardroom furniture and the cancellation of a technology contract that resulted in a $1.4 million termination fee for the district.

"We take the submissions to our Whistleblower Hotline very seriously and will do our due diligence to thoroughly investigate the issues that have been brought to our attention in the Hickman Mills School District. Each and every dollar we allocate to the education of our young people is vital. We want to make sure these funds are spent appropriately and not wasted on items that don't improve educational outcomes for students," said Auditor Fitzpatrick. "I encourage anyone who may have other information that needs to be brought to our attention during this investigation to contact us through our Whistleblower Hotline."

Individuals may provide information confidentially for consideration during the investigation of the Hickman Mills School District to the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597, by email at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by visiting www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline.

Under Section 29.221, RSMo, Auditor Fitzpatrick is authorized to initially review allegations of improper governmental activities. The auditor can then investigate any allegations deemed to be credible. Auditor Fitzpatrick also has the authority to initiate a performance audit of the Hickman Mills School District if he determines a more comprehensive look at the management of the district is warranted.

The Hickman Mills School District has until March 17 to respond with the requested documents. If district officials are uncooperative with the request, state law allows Auditor Fitzpatrick to issue subpoenas to ensure all documentation relevant to the investigation can be obtained.