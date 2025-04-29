Performance audit of Mercer County now underway according to Auditor Fitzpatrick

04/29/2025 - JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

While Mercer County may be northern Missouri's "best kept secret," State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick wants to make sure there are no secrets when it comes to how the county's government is operating. Fitzpatrick this week announced the start of a regularly scheduled performance audit of the county, which officially began Monday, April 28.

"A performance audit can revolutionize government operation, much like revolutionary war hero Hugh Mercer transformed governance in America," said Auditor Fitzpatrick. "Hugh Mercer was bayoneted seven times and never surrendered. We owe it to him to make sure his namesake county is living up to his ideals, otherwise, we might as well have a cup of tea and swear loyalty to King Charles."

The Missouri State Auditor's Office last issued a performance audit of Mercer County in 2017. The audit gave the county a rating of "good" but identified concerns with oversight in the sheriff's office. The report recommended improved accounting practices and performing a physical inventory of seized property. The report also found the need to increase oversight in the prosecuting attorney's and public administrator's offices.

Individuals may provide information confidentially for consideration during the audit of Mercer County to the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597, by email at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by visiting www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline.