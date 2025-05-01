Auditor Fitzpatrick announces routine audit of Livingston County

05/01/2025 - JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

Is a performance audit the greatest thing since sliced bread? The people of Livingston County will soon be able to make that determination because State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick announced today that his office has started a regularly scheduled audit of the county's government. The audit of the northwest Missouri county officially began Thursday, May 1 when auditors conducted an entrance meeting with county officials.

"The famous courthouse bell may no longer reside on top of the Livingston County Courthouse, but we're still going to ring the bell for the people of the county as we conduct a thorough performance review of their government," said Auditor Fitzpatrick. "Our goal is to examine the financial and operational health of the county government to ensure things are operating as they should. We'll also give the county a blueprint to improve operations if we find any issues."

The Missouri State Auditor's Office last issued a performance audit of Livingston County in 2017. The audit gave the county a rating of "good" and documented a well-managed county with some room for improvement related to electronic data security. The audit recommended better password and security controls throughout county government.

Individuals may provide information confidentially for consideration during the audit of Livingston County to the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597, by email at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by visiting www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline.