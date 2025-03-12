The Guardian Group, LLC announces Fellowship Trained Orthopaedic Surgeon: Brett Fink, MD, QME

Dr. Brett Fink has joined The Guardian Group as a Qualified Medical Evaluator (QME) with exams locations in California in the specialty of Orthopaedic Surgery

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brett Fink , MD, QME is a fellowship trained, board-certified orthopedic surgeon that also served our country as a Battalion Surgeon during Desert Storm. Dr. Fink has spent time as researcher, educator, and author, contributing to numerous peer-reviewed publications and textbooks. He has pioneered techniques in hammertoe repair and is a sought-after expert in orthopedic surgery.As a member of The Guardian Group , his QME Evaluation and Report process will be focused on the following:• Concise Reporting• Fair and Objective Analysis• Explanatory in the areas of Apportionment and Causation• Conclusions that are Medical Evidence Based• Timely in MMI ClassificationsHe has registered QME exam locations in the following cities:• Sacramento• Elk Grove• Folsom• Madera• Hanford• Bakersfield• Woodland• Manteca• Porterville• SelmaDr Fink earned his medical degree from the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri, completed his surgical internship at the same institution, and specialized in Orthopedic Surgery as a resident at Portsmouth Naval Hospital in Virginia. He completed his fellowship at Boston University and holds an MBA from the Kelley Business School in Indiana. In his spare time, he trains service dogs for people with disabilities and volunteers at the Hamilton County Humane Society.The Guardian Group is a leader in Qualified Medical Evaluations and SIBTF cases in the State of California and the evaluator of choice for attorneys, claims adjusters and injured workers who seek a just and timely resolution.

