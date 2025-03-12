Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,702 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,295 in the last 365 days.

The Guardian Group, LLC announces Psychiatrist Timothy MacDonald, MD, QME

Dr. Timothy MacDonald has joined The Guardian Group as a Qualified Medical Evaluator (QME) with exams locations across California in the specialty of Psychiatry

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Timothy MacDonald is a board-certified psychiatrist with extensive experience in inpatient, emergency, and correctional mental health.

As a member of The Guardian Group, his QME Evaluation and Report process will be focused on the following:
• Concise Reporting
• Fair and Objective Analysis
• Explanatory in the areas of Apportionment and Causation
• Conclusions that are Medical Evidence Based
• Timely in MMI Classifications

Dr. MacDonald has registered QME exam locations in the following cities:
• Victorville
• Sylmar
• Montebello
• Merced
• Rialto
• Baldwin Park
• Visalia
• Modesto
• Lawndale

He earned his medical degree from John A. Burns School of Medicine at the University of Hawai’i and completed his residency in Psychiatry at the University of California, Davis. Dr. MacDonald gained further training in child and adolescent psychiatry at Stanford University's affiliate Lucile Packard's Children's Hospital and in Ambulatory Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School's affiliate Boston Children's Hospital. He has provided emergency psychiatric care in Vacaville, CA, served as Interim Medical Director at Restpadd Behavioral Health in Redding, CA, and gained telepsychiatry experience at Samuel Simmonds Memorial Hospital in Alaska.

The Guardian Group is a leader in Qualified Medical Evaluations and SIBTF cases in the State of California and the evaluator of choice for attorneys, claims adjusters and injured workers who seek a just and timely resolution.

Alexandria Gooray
The Guardian Group, LLC
+1 800-411-1006
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Guardian Group, LLC announces Psychiatrist Timothy MacDonald, MD, QME

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more