[White Paper] ODK Media, Award-Winning Leader, Unveils the Expanding and Diverse Audience of Asian Content in the U.S.

As a powerhouse of Asian content for over a decade, we have witnessed the rapid penetration of Asian entertainment and culture into mainstream audiences” — Olam Lee, VP of Monetization and Marketing at ODK Media

FULLERTON, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ODK Media, a leading distributor of premium Asian content in North America, has been recognized as a Gold Winner in the Asian-Focused Media category at the Most Culturally Effective Brands Media Awards 2024. This prestigious honor reflects the results of an extensive study conducted by ANA AIMM and the Cultural Inclusion Accelerator, in which 20,000 consumers evaluated 477 media outlets through 80,000 individual assessments. The rankings, based on Inclusive Media Multiplier scores, highlight media brands that effectively engage diverse audiences, with ODK Media emerging as a top performer in the Asian media segment.This recognition further underscores ODK Media’s pivotal role in the mainstream adoption of Asian content, a trend that has gained unprecedented momentum across major U.S. streaming platforms and theaters. As Asian entertainment continues to solidify its place in North America, ODK Media is rapidly expanding its audience beyond AAPI viewers to a broader "Asian Content Lover" segment, particularly among younger, culturally engaged demographics.Asian Content Is Now Mainstream: Key Insights from ODK Media’s 2025 Audience ReportAccording to ODK Media’s newly released 2025 Asian Content Streamer Insight Report, based on audience surveys from its 15M+ social media followers and partnering Asian content-focused media, Asian entertainment is no longer a niche—it is a mainstream cultural movement. Key findings include:-Diverse Audience: 39.1% of Asian content streamers identify as Asian, 37% as Caucasian, 16.6% as African American, and 5.2% as Hispanic American.-Youth-Drive: Over 90% of self-identified "Asian Content Lovers" belong to Gen Z and Millennials.-High Consumer Engagement: These viewers demonstrate strong spending tendencies in fashion, beauty, entertainment, food, and travel, with more than 85% identifying as frequent or occasional international travelers.ODK Media’s Role in the Growth of Asian ContentOlam Lee, VP of Monetization and Marketing at ODK Media, stated: "As a powerhouse of Asian content for over a decade, we have witnessed the rapid penetration of Asian entertainment and culture into mainstream audiences. This award, along with our latest report, reaffirms how deeply Asian content resonates with younger, diverse demographics. These viewers are not only passionate about entertainment but also deeply engaged in culturally driven lifestyle trends—from food to fashion and self-care."The full 2025 Asian Content Streamer Insight Report is now available for download [ here ]. Industry professionals and advertising partners are encouraged to explore these insights to inform their programming, marketing, and partnership strategies for the year ahead. With ODK’s 15M+ SNS-powered branding solutions and creative content collaborations, brands have a unique opportunity to engage with this influential, culture-first generation across multiple devices and platforms.About ODK MediaSince 2011, ODK Media, Inc. has been at the forefront of connecting global audiences with premium international content. Through its owned and operated OTT platforms—including Amasian TV, OnDemandKorea, OnDemandChina, and OnDemandViet—ODK Media delivers top-tier Asian entertainment across streaming services, broadcasters, and theaters. The company offers end-to-end content solutions, including IP distribution, localization, and monetization, for global media partners.For more information, visit www.odkmedia.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.