Meister Media Named Finalist in Five Categories for Azbee Awards for Editorial Excellence

Meister Media Worldwide

Award categories featured include content innovation, state of the industry coverage, special issue coverage, podcast feature and single topic coverage

WILLOUGHBY, OH, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meister Media Worldwide (MMW), the leading agriculture media and events company, has been named a regional finalist in five categories for the Azbee Awards of Excellence for editorial content. The American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE) announced the finalists on March 11, which included MMW brands American Vegetable Grower, CropLife Media Group, and Greenhouse Grower recognized for content innovation, state of the industry coverage, special issue coverage, podcast feature and single topic coverage.

The regional awards, featuring publications from Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia, are highly competitive and recognize excellence in reporting, editing, and design across business-to-business, trade, association and professional publications.

Honoring a wide range of media, including magazines, newspapers, e-newsletters, websites and social media, MMW's 2025 regional finalist entries include:

• “Mark Smith’s Tenacity is Transforming Yuma”

American Vegetable Grower

Carol Miller, Editor; Susan Duffy, Graphic Designer

Category: All Content > Innovation Article > Heartland

• 2024 State of the Vegetable Industry: I Am an American Vegetable Grower

American Vegetable Grower

Carol Miller, Editor; Dianne Munson, Senior Editor; Susan Duffy, Graphic Designer

Category: Print > State of the Industry > Heartland

• The ABCs of ESA: The agriculture industry faces profound changes under the Environmental Protection Agency’s workplan to comply with the Endangered Species Act

CropLife Media Group

Carol Miller, Editor; Dianne Munson, Senior Editor; Susan Duffy, Graphic Designer

Category: Print > Special Issue or Supplement > Heartland

• “Greenhouse Grower to Grower Podcast: Get to Know Lauren Kirchner of Spring Creek Growers”

Greenhouse Grower

Brian D. Sparks, Editor; Tyler Hatch, Senior Graphic Designer

Category: Online > Podcast > Heartland

• A Balancing Act: Dynamic Market Conditions Are Forcing Many Top 100 Growers to Walk a Tightrope Greenhouse Grower

Brian D. Sparks, Editor; Tyler Hatch, Senior Graphic Designer

Category: Print > Single Topic Coverage > Heartland

Regional winners will be announced during a formal presentation in mid-April.

The Azbee Awards is a national competition open to all U.S.-based B2B publications, with top entries earning national recognition across 64 categories. Awards are presented in five divisions: overall excellence, all content, print, design, and online.

ASBPE is the professional association for full-time and freelance editors, writers, art directors, and designers employed in the business, trade, and specialty press.

More information on MMW and its brands including American Vegetable Grower, CropLife Media Group and Greenhouse Grower are available on meistermedia.com.

About Meister Media Worldwide

Meister Media Worldwide is a leading global agriculture media and events company, committed to cultivating a sustainable world through nearly 100 years of expertise. The company and its brands advance agricultural markets by providing print and digital media, events, data intelligence products, and custom business solutions. Meister Media Worldwide is based in Willoughby, OH, U.S., with locations in Beijing, China, and Mumbai, India. Learn more at meistermedia.com.

