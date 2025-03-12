Ninth Circuit Affirms Conviction in Plot to Kill Judge, Others

The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals yesterday upheld the conviction and 20-year prison sentence of a man who plotted with fellow inmates—who turned out to be FBI informants—to hire a hitman to kill and torture a federal judge, two prosecutors, and two special agents who were involved in the handling of the case that landed him in prison.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.