Ninth Circuit Affirms Conviction in Plot to Kill Judge, Others

The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals yesterday upheld the conviction and 20-year prison sentence of a man who plotted with fellow inmates—who turned out to be FBI informants—to hire a hitman to kill and torture a federal judge, two prosecutors, and two special agents who were involved in the handling of the case that landed him in prison.

