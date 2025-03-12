March is Save Your Vision Month: Acupuncture Offers Hope for Better Eye Health

Dr. Mary Papa welcomes patients at her accupunture clinic

Dr. Mary Papa, an Arizona acupuncturist, discusses benefits of acupuncture for eye health. She offers solutions for conditions like macular degeneration.

Vision problems like macular degeneration make it harder to enjoy life. Acupuncture provides a non-invasive way to enhance eye health, improve vision, and support overall quality of life.” — Dr. Mary Papa

FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As March ushers in Save Your Vision Month, it’s the perfect time to raise awareness about the importance of eye health and innovative treatments that can help preserve and restore vision. Dr. Mary Papa , a leading acupuncturist in Fountain Hills, is shining a spotlight on how acupuncture can offer a natural and effective solution for vision issues, including macular degeneration, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and more.“Vision problems, especially macular degeneration, often affect people over 50, making it harder for them to enjoy their daily activities,” says Dr. Papa. “Acupuncture provides a non-invasive way to enhance eye health, improve vision, and support overall quality of life.”Traditional Asian Medicine addresses vision problems as circulation issues. Poor blood flow behind the eyes allows waste to accumulate, leading to conditions like macular degeneration. Acupuncture addresses these issues by improving blood flow, delivering oxygen and nutrients to the eyes, and stimulating brain areas associated with sight.Dr. Papa’s clinic utilizes advanced acupuncture techniques, including AcuNova and MICRO 48. These methods target specific points in the hands and feet, promoting circulation and creating a healthier environment for the eyes.Simple Vision Repair Program Dr. Papa’s three-phase program is designed to deliver measurable results:1. Phase 1: Refresh and RetrainOver two weeks, patients receive treatments on four consecutive days each week, with three sessions daily. Many report sharper vision and improved focus within this period, as dormant eye cells begin to "wake up."2. Phase 2: Repair and RegenerationTwo or three more rounds within the year of the two-week session. Focuses on regenerating damaged nerve cells and tissues.3. Phase 3: Retrain and RetainMaintenance treatments help retrain the eyes and retain improvements. Follow-up rounds are recommended at least one to two times annually thereafter.According to Dr. Papa, 85% of her patients who return for maintenance treatments at least once or twice a year retain their vision improvements.Why Early Intervention Matters“The earlier treatment begins, the better the outcome,” explains Dr. Papa. “Delaying care increases the risk of permanent damage to the retina and macula. Acupuncture is most effective when paired with proactive steps to support eye health.”Supporting Vision Health at HomeIn addition to acupuncture, Dr. Papa recommends:• Eating Smart: A diet rich in leafy greens, colorful fruits, and fresh organic vegetables can support eye health.• Relaxation and Exercise: Daily eye exercises and relaxation techniques can improve focus and alleviate strain.• Protective Measures: Wearing sunglasses and reducing screen time can minimize eye strain and UV exposure.• Chemical-Free Living: Using natural, chemical-free products reduces exposure to harmful toxins.Dr. Papa encourages people concerned about their vision to use this month as motivation and take action. Whether you or a loved one are experiencing vision challenges or want to maintain eye health, acupuncture could be the solution you’ve been looking for.Call 480.837.2222 to schedule a free consultation and learn more about this innovative approach to eye health.Dr. Papa’s program is effective for conditions such as wet and dry macular degeneration, Stargardt’s, retinitis pigmentosa, macular pucker, and diabetic retinopathy. Don’t wait to protect and enhance your vision.###About Dr. Mary PapaDr. Mary Papa is a trusted acupuncturist in Fountain Hills, AZ, specializing in innovative treatments for eye health. With over 20 years of experience and a patient-focused approach, she combines Traditional Asian Medicine techniques with modern advancements to deliver exceptional care. For more information visit online at: drmarypapa.com

Accupuncture for Eye Health with Dr. Mary Papa

