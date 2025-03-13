ModeOne Technologies Expands its ModeOne Connect Program

Oxygen Forensics joins growing list of affiliates integrating with ModeOne

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ModeOne Technologies Inc. , the leader in targeted, remote smartphone collection, today announced that Oxygen Forensics is the newest addition to the ModeOne Connect program. Oxygen Forensics, a global leader in digital forensics, joins the growing list of eDiscovery and forensics companies that are integrating with ModeOne to transform smartphone data collection, analysis, and reporting for legal, compliance, and investigative purposes.The ModeOne Connect program allows companies to seamlessly import ModeOne’s remotely collected datasets from smartphones into their respective proprietary platforms to enhance early case assessments, maximize data reduction, access advanced analytics, and more, to reduce the customary discovery timeline from weeks to hours."ModeOne Connect is all about making smartphone data collection work seamlessly within existing ecosystems—no roadblocks, no proprietary formats. This program gives affiliates the flexibility to integrate our technology in a way that fits their needs while ensuring defensibility and efficiency,” said Ryan Frye, ModeOne Chief Innovation Officer. “Together, our combined technologies offer clients a smarter, more scalable way to integrate technology and drive better outcomes."The expansion of ModeOne Connect builds on the company’s previously announced Reveal and Relativity API integrations in 2024 that enabled automatically migrating and importing smartphone data for attorney review directly into Reveal, RelativityOne, or RelativityServer.ModeOne’s technology streamlines the collection of mobile data, eliminating the need for physical device shipments, costly forensic teams, and time-intensive manual processes. The end-to-end SaaS solution provides a seamless, defensible, and efficient way for legal teams, corporations, and investigators to remotely collect mobile data without the high costs and logistical complexities traditionally associated with forensic data collection.For more information about ModeOne’s services and how to join ModeOne Connect, visit https://modeone.io/ About ModeOne TechnologiesModeOne is the leading provider of targeted, remote mobile data collection solutions, enabling corporations, law firms, and investigators to efficiently collect, process, analyze, and manage digital evidence from smartphones. With a focus on security, efficiency, and compliance, ModeOne’s innovative approach reduces costs and streamlines the data collection process without a physical mobile collection kit or onsite technicians. The patented SaaS solution’s data targeting capability protects the privacy of data custodians and doesn’t require custodians to relinquish their devices or interrupt use of their phones during the collection process. ModeOne is a Trusted Partner of the Global EDRM Alliance and a validated technology partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network. For more information about ModeOne, please contact us at info@modeone.io or visit us online at www.modeone.io

