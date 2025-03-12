WDE Seeks Community Partners for Afterschool and Summer Learning

The Wyoming Department of Education is seeking community-based and other youth-serving nonprofit organizations to submit a new or updated profile to be included in the WDE Directory for afterschool and summer learning programs.

Nonprofits can submit this form to be listed. Organizations must operate currently as a nonprofit in good standing in the state of Wyoming and have a minimum of five years of experience operating or delivering services to out-of-school-time programs in Wyoming.

Organizations submitting a profile may be asked to provide the following:

Proof of nonprofit status.

Certification covering debarment and a current SAM certification.

Mission statement.

Data supporting a record of success running programs for youth or working with youth in an out-of-school-time setting.

Description of scope of services, support, and/or expertise.

In accordance with the ESEA, reauthorized as the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), Title IV, Part B, 21st Century Community learning Centers (21CCLC), the Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) is required to provide a list of prescreened external organizations. The term external organization is defined in ESSA Sec 4201(b)(4); 4203(a)(11) as “(A) a nonprofit organization with a record of success in running or working with before- and after-school (or summer recess) programs and activities, or (b) in the case of a community where there is no such organization, a nonprofit organization in the community that enters into a written agreement or partnership with an organization described in subparagraph (A) to receive mentoring and guidance in running or working with before- and after-school (or summer recess) programs and activities.”

