Mirakl-Powered Marketplaces Hit Global Cyber Week Record ~$800M GMV, North America Leads with 79% YOY GMV Surge

Comparatively, Traditional eCommerce Cyber Week Sales Grew Single Digits 5% (U.S.) to 7% (Global)

The marketplace model is no longer optional, it’s essential for retailers who want to remain competitive while traditional eCommerce grew at single digits our customers are achieving up to 45% growth.” — Adrien Nussenbaum, co-CEO and co-founder at Mirakl

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mirakl, the global leading provider of eCommerce solutions, achieved three major milestones during the holiday 2025 shopping season. It set its highest-ever-sales-week record breaking ~$800M GMV during Cyber Week, November 24 through December 1, marking a 38% year-over-year increase. It set its highest-ever-sales-day record, breaking $154M GMV on Black Friday, November 28, marking a 45% year-over-year increase; and $132M GMV on Cyber Monday, December 1, marking a 33% year-over-year increase.Comparatively, Salesforce 2025 analysis indicates single digit year-over-year increases in global and U.S. traditional eCommerce sales. On Black Friday global sales grew 6% year over year, and in the U.S. up 3% year over year. On Cyber Monday global sales grew 7% year over year, and in the U.S. up 6% year over year. During Cyber Week, global sales grew 7% year over year, and in the U.S. up 5% year over year.“These results confirm what we’ve been seeing for some time: the marketplace model is no longer optional, it’s essential for retailers who want to remain competitive. While traditional eCommerce global and U.S. 2025 Cyber Week sales grew at single digits, our marketplace customers are achieving up to 45% growth by leveraging the power of platform models,” says Adrien Nussenbaum, co-founder and co-CEO of Mirakl.In a challenging retail environment, during Cyber Week 2025, the Mirakl Platform maintained 100% uptime despite peak traffic while handling 4 billion API calls (+25% vs 2024) and 50 billion product updates (+22% vs 2024).Mirakl is trusted by 450+ industry-leading businesses worldwide, and Mirakl-powered marketplaces across North America (NORAM) outperformed against other regions. NORAM Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) grew 91% YOY on Black Friday, 88% YOY on Cyber Monday and 79% YOY during Cyber Week. NORAM Order Volume rose 70% YOY on Black Friday, 51% YOY on Cyber Monday and 54% YOY during Cyber Week. NORAM Average Order Value (AOV) was up over 24% on Cyber Monday. Small electronics and fast-charging adapters were top-sellers, reflecting consumers’ focus on practicality and quality.Marketplace Growth during 2025 Cyber Week didn't happen in a vacuum. Holiday 2025 numbers show how strategic marketplace operators won in North America and how marketplace initiatives are increasingly becoming a growth driver rather than a supplementary channel.Where is the actual growth coming from? For Mirakl marketplace operators, it’s coming from three sources: higher AOV through selective curation, capital-efficient expansion (marketplace GMV carries no inventory risk) and dual-model flexibility (optimized by product economics). Cutting-edge solutions like Mirakl Connect and Mirakl Ads personalized recommendations help retailers efficiently scale inventory and cater to consumer preferences. Marketplace operators expanded selection by increasing choice and attracting new customers, capturing emerging trends, meeting surging demands, driving profitable growth through third-party seller ecosystems, and developing and growing AOV as consumer preferences shifted toward quality.About MiraklMirakl is the leading provider of eCommerce software solutions. Mirakl’s suite of solutions provides enterprises with a transformative way to drive significant growth and efficiency in their online businesses.Since 2012, Mirakl has been pioneering the platform economy, empowering retail and B2B enterprises with the most advanced, secure and scalable technology to digitize and expand product assortment through marketplace and dropship, improve efficiency in supplier catalog management and payments, personalize shopping experiences, and boost profits through retail media.Mirakl is trusted by Macy’s, Saks, Henry Schein, The Knot, 1800-Flowers, Best Buy, Ulta and 450+ industry-leading businesses worldwide. For more information: www.mirakl.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.