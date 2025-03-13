Yaroslav Barsukov's 'Sleeping Worlds Have No Memory' has been Nominated for the Nebula Award for Best Novel

This highly acclaimed novel is only the third to be nominated for a Nebula Award from a small press in this category in the last decade.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caezik SF & Fantasy proudly announces that the one-of-a-kind novel " Sleeping Worlds Have No Memory " has been nominated for a Nebula Award . This is only the second time in ten years that a book published by a small press has been nominated for a Nebula in this category, underscoring the author's exceptional storytelling skills.The Nebula Awards (considered the most prestigious for print media in science fiction and fantasy) are awarded annually by The Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers Association."Sleeping Worlds Have No Memory" is an intricate tale challenging our perceptions of memory, reality, and identity. Minister Shea Ashcroft is exiled to the border by royal decree and tasked with overseeing the construction of a colossal anti-airship tower. But confronted with volatile technology, inner demons, and an ancient mystery involving a dead world, Shea is forced to embark on a dangerous journey that is both an adrenaline-fueled adventure and a profound meditation on the human condition, our memories, and our grasp of what is real and what is not.Beth Cato, author of "A Thousand Recipes for Revenge," praises the novel as "eloquent, moody, poetic… masterful. It is action-packed and emotionally rich, delightfully grim and unsettling at times. At the end, I could only sit back and say, 'Wow'." Her endorsement adds to the growing chorus of acclaim surrounding this inventive work. Yaroslave Barsukov is a graduate of the Moscow Engineering Physics Institute and the Vienna University of Technology. His diverse academic and cultural background is expressed in his richly detailed storytelling. Born in Russia and now residing in Austria, his short fiction has been featured in prominent publications such as Galaxy's Edge, Nature, and StarShipSofa.The book's central theme—how disinformation and propaganda can be used to justify violence and how turning a blind eye to evil can lead people to accept atrocities—is based on Barsukov's personal experiences. He has stated that he "witnessed this first-hand, having spent the first 21 years of my life in Russia and absorbing the recent events unfiltered and in my native tongue. Sleeping worlds aren't only devoid of memories; they're also oblivious to the pain of others."This Nebula Award nomination not only honors Sleeping Worlds Have No Memory as a standout achievement in contemporary speculative fiction but also highlights the dynamic contributions of small press publishers in an industry often dominated by larger houses.For media inquiries, interviews, or further information, please contact:Lu Ann SodanoPublicist, Arc Manorlu@arcmanor.comAbout Caezik SF & Fantasy:Caezik SF & Fantasy is dedicated to publishing innovative and genre-defining speculative fiction that pushes the boundaries of imagination. With a focus on nurturing new voices and diverse storytelling, the press continues to redefine what it means to be at the forefront of the literary revolution.

