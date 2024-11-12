Caezik SF & Fantasy announces a one-of-kind novel: Sleeping Worlds Have No Memory

Sleeping Worlds Have No Memory is a A stunning new novel inspired by the author’s own novella, Tower of Mud and Straw, shortlisted for the Nebula Award

Eloquent, moody, poetic. . . masterful. It is action-packed and emotionally rich, delightfully grim and unsettling at times. At the end, I could only sit back and say, 'Wow'” — Beth Cato, author of "A Thousand Recipes for Revenge"

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A unique blend of science fiction, fantasy, and noir, with zeitgeist and prophetic qualities (the original novella anticipated the Russo-Ukrainian War), " Sleeping World's Have No Memory " is a must for fans of China Miéville's "Bas-Lag" series, Ted Chiang's "Tower of Babylon", and Robert Silverberg's "Tower of Glass. "Refusing the queen's order to gas a crowd of protesters, Minister Shea Ashcroft is banished to the border to oversee the construction of the most enormous anti-airship tower in history. However, the use of technology brought by refugees makes the tower volatile and dangerous, leaving Shea no choice but to fight the local hierarchy to ensure the construction succeeds—and to reclaim his own life.He must survive an assassination attempt, confront his inner demons, and encounter an ancient legend and a portal to a dead world while staying true to his principles (and sanity). Fighting memories and hallucinations, Shea starts to question everything.A thought-provoking meditation on the human condition, Sleeping Worlds Have No Memory is much more than an adventure fantasy story. It is a compelling exploration of the concept of memory and how its fragility can be misused to impact our identities and relationships, something we all grapple with in today's world.A NOTE FROM THE AUTHOR: A central theme of the book is how disinformation and propaganda can be used to justify violence and how turning a blind eye to evil can lead people to accept atrocities. I witnessed this first-hand, having spent the first 21 years of my life in Russia and absorbing the recent events unfiltered and in my native tongue. Sleeping worlds aren't only devoid of memories; they're also oblivious to the pain of others.'Eloquent, moody, poetic. . . masterful. It is action-packed and emotionally rich, delightfully grim and unsettling at times. At the end, I could only sit back and say, "Wow"'—Beth Cato author of "A Thousand Recipes for Revenge."YAROSLAV BARSUKOV is a fantasy, science fiction writer, and everything in between. His debut novella, Tower of Mud and Straw, was shortlisted for the Nebula Award. A graduate of both the Moscow Engineering Physics Institute and the Vienna University of Technology, he now lives in Vienna, Austria, with his wife and son. His short fiction has appeared in "Galaxy's Edge," "Nature," and "StarShipSofa," among others.He is available for all media and events and may be contacted via Arc Manor's publicist:Lu Ann Sodano (luannsodano@arcmanor.com).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.