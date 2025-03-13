Caezik SF & Fantasy Offers a Unique Opportunity for a Fan to be Immortalized in Harry Turtledove’s Latest Novel

July 15, 2025. Hardcover & eBook

Fans can enter a contest to be randomly selected to be born as a character in a new alternate history novel set in Los Angeles.

.”“This edition has been specially printed for the Smith Family.”“This edition has been specially printed for my lovely wife, .”=Book Description:=When does silent compliance with an oppressive regime become unbearable? For Charlie Simpkins, the manager of a small vegetable shop in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley, part of the West Coast People’s Democratic Republic, the breaking point comes when he is asked to display a meaningless propaganda poster in his shop window.It is a seemingly insignificant act in a lifetime of obedience. But Charlie just can’t bring himself to doing it. This minor act of defiance, however, show too much independent thinking on Charlie’s part, setting off a chain of escalating consequences for Charlie and his wife and two children.Release July 15, 2025 as a Hardcover and eBook. ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harry Turtledove, dubbed the “Master of Alternate History” by Publishers Weekly, and Caezik SF & Fantasy, invite fans to add themselves (or a loved one) to his latest novel, Powerless One lucky fan will be able to have their name (or a name of their choosing) written into the fabric of an alternate Los Angeles, a city reimagined and transformed as only Turtledove can. With no entry fee, this contest gives one fortunate fan a chance to have their name (or the name of a loved one) turned into a character in the new novel, "Powerless."Fans can enter by filling out a simple form at:=The Ultimate Collector’s Set=In addition to seeing their name immortalized in print, the winning fan will also receive five exclusive hardcover copies of “Powerless.” Each copy will feature a personalized inscription on the dust jacket featuring a name you select.For example,“This edition has been specially printed for

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.