Metalworking Satisfaction for 60 Years with KBC Tools & Machinery

Celebrating 60 years in business 2nd edition of KBC Tools & Machinery's catalog circa 1966 - groovy! Karel, KBC's founder, and Sheila Bass in 1965

STERLING HEIGHTS, MI, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Who says you can’t get no satisfaction? KBC Tools & Machinery is celebrating 60 years in business and 60 years of customer satisfaction.Since 1965 KBC Tools & Machinery has been supplying the metalworking industry in North America with world class industrial tooling, machinery, workholding, and more. KBC stocks and inventories over 100,000 SKU’s for MRO, (maintenance, repair, and operations). KBC supplies tens of thousands of industrial clients a year, and strong client satisfaction with the products, price, and service keeps them coming back. Clients range from Tier I, II, III, aerospace, medical, and food manufacturers, and educational institutions. All of the tools are used for prototyping and production in manual and CNC machine shops as well as in maintenance, repair, and operations in other factories and onsite.Over the 60 years in business KBC’s offerings have created the cacophony of sounds of manufacturing to many of these facilities with the whirring, buzzing, pounding sounds of manufacturing, sawing, cutting, grinding, punching. Still, even with those sounds ringing out, the music from 1965 adds to the grooves from KBC’s start. Here is a selection of the top songs from 1965 in The United States and Canada for you to machine, move, and groove to while joining KBC in celebrating 60 years of industrial distribution.Many thanks to our clients, team, and suppliers for their support and belief in KBC right from the beginning. Keep on machining and metalworking.KBC Tools & Machinery - All Metal…All The Time – Rock ON!:United States:1. "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" – The Rolling StonesA huge hit, this song became an anthem for the youth of the 1960s.2. "Help!" – The BeatlesAnother chart-topping hit from The Beatles, reflecting their immense popularity.3. "My Girl" – The TemptationsA Motown classic that became one of the most recognizable songs of the era.4. "Yesterday" – The BeatlesA beautifully melancholic ballad that remains one of the most covered songs in history.5. "You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'" – The Righteous BrothersThis soulful track was a massive hit and became a timeless classic.6. "I Got You Babe" – Sonny & CherA catchy duet that became one of the most iconic love songs of the 60s.7. "Mr. Tambourine Man" – The ByrdsThis Bob Dylan-penned song, performed by The Byrds, was a significant hit that helped popularize folk rock.8. "Stop! In the Name of Love" – The SupremesOne of The Supremes' many hits, showcasing the signature Motown sound.Canada:1. "Downtown" – Petula ClarkThis song was a major hit in both Canada and the US, reaching number one on the charts.2. "It Ain't Me Babe" – The TurtlesThis song was popular in Canada, featuring a blend of folk and rock influences.3. "Shakin' All Over" – Chad Allan and The ExpressionsA Canadian hit that helped to launch the career of The Guess Who.4. "Wooly Bully" – Sam the Sham & The PharaohsA fun, energetic song that was a favorite on Canadian airwaves.5. "A Lover's Concerto" – The ToysA song inspired by classical music that became a pop hit.6. "Turn! Turn! Turn!" – The ByrdsThis song resonated strongly in Canada, with its message of peace and harmony.7. "You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'" – The Righteous BrothersLike in the US, this song was immensely popular in Canada.8. "Catch Us If You Can" – The Dave Clark FiveA lively tune that captured the spirit of the British Invasion in Canada.These songs capture the diverse musical landscape of 1965, reflecting the blend of rock, soul, pop, and Motown that defined the era and the birth of KBC Tools & Machinery and the strength of manufacturing in North America.________________________________________KBC Tools & Machinery has been providing the metalworking industry with the best tools at the best prices since 1965: cutting tools, indexable tooling, fluids, work holding, abrasives, measuring & inspection equipment, toolroom accessories, hand tools, shop supplies, power & air tools, and machinery. KBC is proud to be certified as a WBE company in Canada and a WBENC company in The USA. KBC is one of the leading metal cutting tool and machinery catalogue houses in North America with 3 locations complete with showroom in Canada: Mississauga, ON; Oldcastle, ON; and Delta, BC; and 4 locations in The U.S.A.: Sterling Heights, MI; Sterling Heights, MI Machinery Showroom; Elk Grove Village, IL; and Fullerton, CA; KBC Tools & Machinery – www.kbctools.com - All Metal…All The Time!

