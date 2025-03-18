Rockwell 48 Steel Shaft cut and post cutting clean up reduced by hours with Evolution Saws and KBC Tools & Machinery

Cut with an Evolution Chop Saw - saving hours of work and rework Dave Zagar, V.P. of KBC Tools & Machinery feels the smoothness of the rapid cut with an Evolution Chop Saw

Demo at KBC Tools & Machinery's Oldcastle open house on July 9, 2024 starts saving clients time and money immediately after witnessing live saw cutting demo

OLDCASTLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Yesterday I had the fortune of running the Evolution saw for customers at our Windsor Customer Appreciation Event. I just have to share this story. Bears Performance was over and observed the saw in action and quickly brought over a hardened Rockwell 48 steel shaft that they cut with regularity.I called Jeff Hadsall to see if our Evolution saw could handle this and he said give it a go!", says Dave Zagar, V.P. of KBC Tools & Machinery "The saw was pushed to its limit. There were some sparks and there was some heat, but I gradually and steadily made the cut. Then the “cut man” at Bears did a cut. (You can see the 2 pieces of steel that look like Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups) on the left pic.• The “cut man” could not believe how fast the cuts were made (even though we went relatively slow, compared to their current method. He said this was more than 5X faster.• He actually could not believe how clean the cut was. Look at the splines. They are all in-tact and the flat surface only needs minor attentiono He let me know they currently spend hours trying to correct and regrind the splines after cutting on the current saw.o This is the largest savings for him as there was not much post cut work with the Evolution saw.• Lastly – he carefully verified each carbide tooth on the Evolution blade and could not believe the carbide teeth were all in-tact. Remember this is a demo saw we used in Mississauga and Windsor for the day.We agreed that this was the type of cut that you could not force or muscle out, you had to let the saw cut at its pace – but doing so was an incredible result. They bought the saw."Shout out to KBC Team Oldcastle for a great Customer Appreciation Event and resolving issues of time and effort for their client.KBC Tools & Machinery Oldcastle location will be hosting its 2025 Customer Appreciation Day - 60th Anniversary Edition on April 30, 2025 from 8a.m. - 5p.m. at 5080 O'Neil, Oldcastle, Ontario with hands on demonstrations from King Canada, Mitutoyo, Starrett, and Korloy to name a few. Special showroom offers, product giveaways, raffles, demonstrations, and lunch will complete the day.KBC Tools & Machinery has been providing the metalworking industry with the best tools at the best prices since 1965: cutting tools, indexable tooling, fluids, work holding, abrasives, measuring & inspection equipment, toolroom accessories, hand tools, shop supplies, power & air tools, and machinery. KBC is proud to be certified as a WBE company in Canada and a WBENC company in The USA. KBC is one of the leading metal cutting tool and machinery catalogue houses in North America with 3 locations complete with showroom in Canada: Mississauga, ON; Oldcastle, ON; and Delta, BC; and 4 locations in The U.S.A.: Sterling Heights, MI; Sterling Heights, MI Machinery Showroom; Elk Grove Village, IL; and Fullerton, CA; KBC Tools & Machinery – www.kbctools.com - All Metal…All The Time!

