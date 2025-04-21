KBC TOOLS & MACHINERY CELEBRATES 60 YEARS WITH CUSTOMER APPRECIATION DAYS 2025

KBC Customer Appreciation Day KBC Customer Appreciation Day Browsing the showroom for solutions Checking out the machinery at KBC's Customer Appreciation Day

Special 60th Anniversary Edition – Deals, Demos & More

Special 60th Anniversary Edition – Bigger, Better, and Packed with Deals, Demos & More!” — Dave Zagar, V.P. KBC Tools & Machinery

MISSISSAUGA, ON, CANADA, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Machinists, tool and die makers, quality control specialists, CNC operators, and MRO mavens celebrate KBC Tools & Machinery 's six decades of excellence in the metalworking industry as KBC rolls out the red carpet for its customers with KBC Customer Appreciation Days 2025 – 60th Anniversary Edition – where KBC turns up the heat with savings, hands-on demos, and lunch to keep everyone fueled while shopping, learning, and connecting.", says Paula Bass, President of KBC Tools & Machinery.KBC's six Customer Appreciation Days happening across North America are a field trip for machinists and metalworkers:April 30 – Oldcastle, OntarioJune 12 – Mississauga, OntarioJune 19 – Elk Grove Village, IllinoisJuly 9 – Fullerton, CaliforniaAugust 20 – Sterling Heights, MichiganSeptember 17 – Delta, British ColumbiaKBC Customer Appreciation Days 2025 will feature:Hands-On Demonstrations – Live tool demos and expert tips from top manufacturers, including Mitutoyo, Evolution, Milwaukee, Dormer, Starrett, Korloy, and King Industrial. Highlighting new ways to maximize usage of tools already in the shop and sharing of game-changing solutions for the toughest shop challenges.Raffles & Giveaways – Prizes throughout the day.Exclusive Product Promotions –Discounts from 10-60% on the tools and machinery needed to keep metalworking shops running smoothly. Special one-day-only deals just for event attendees.Lunch & Refreshments –A filling meal to keep everyone energized.Meet & Network – Machinists, tool lovers, and industry experts will swap stories, share solutions, and build relationships.Meet the KBC Team – Meet the people behind the tools.Dave Zagar, V.P. of KBC Tools & Machinery says, "Celebrate 60 years with us at our Customer Appreciation Events - we’re grateful for our clients."60 YEARS STRONG – AND JUST GETTING STARTEDPaula Bass, President of KBC Tools & Machinery, says, "Since 1965, KBC Tools & Machinery has been a trusted partner to machinists, metalworkers, and MRO specialists across North America. This milestone is all about our valued customers – because without them, we wouldn’t be here today. Let’s celebrate."For more details, visit www.kbctools.com or contact your nearest KBC location.KBC Tools & Machinery has been providing the metalworking industry with the best tools at the best prices since 1965: cutting tools, indexable tooling, fluids, work holding, abrasives, measuring & inspection equipment, toolroom accessories, hand tools, shop supplies, power & air tools, and machinery. KBC is proud to be certified as a WBE company in Canada and a WBENC company in The USA. KBC is one of the leading metal cutting tool and machinery catalogue houses in North America with 3 locations complete with showroom in Canada: Mississauga, ON; Oldcastle, ON; and Delta, BC; and 4 locations in The U.S.A.: Sterling Heights, MI; Sterling Heights, MI Machinery Showroom; Elk Grove Village, IL; and Fullerton, CA; KBC Tools & Machinery – www.kbctools.com - All Metal…All The Time!

