neuro42 Partners with Elite Athletes and Sports Visionary Mike Barwis to Advance Brain Health in Sports

neuro42, a leader in portable MRI and brain health innovation, is revolutionizing athlete care with strategic partnerships.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- neuro42 , a leader in portable MRI and brain health innovation, is revolutionizing athlete care with strategic partnerships that bring cutting-edge imaging technology to the forefront of injury prevention, performance optimization, and long-term brain health. By teaming up with elite athletes and renowned sports scientist Mike Barwis, neuro42 is setting a new standard for brain health in professional sports.Elite Athletes and Leaders Join the Missionneuro42 proudly welcomes its first athlete partners and strategic collaborators:Andre Berto, 2004 Olympian and two-time world boxing champion, joins the initiative to advocate for proactive brain health monitoring in high-impact sports."neuro42 is new, fresh, and a revolutionary technology that I’m very excited to be a part of, especially as a world-class boxing champion. Being able to have access to a portable MRI, close by in the dressing room after competition, is vital. It’s a game changer, and it should be mandatory in any high-impact/combat sport around the world."Mike Barwis, founder of BARWIS family of companies and BARWIS Performance Centers, as well as Director of Sports Science for the Anaheim Ducks and Detroit Red Wings, will integrate neuro42’s technology into elite training programs, pioneering new approaches to injury prevention and peak performance."neuro42 is a pioneer in the imaging world. Giving instant mobile access to imagery is a game changer for immediate care, enabling accurate assessments for the best comprehensive treatments of injuries."A Game-Changer for Sports and Brain Health“Brain health is the foundation of athlete performance and longevity. At neuro42, we are making cutting-edge imaging accessible so athletes can stay at their peak and prevent career-altering injuries,” said Abhita, Founder of neuro42. “With the support of world-class athletes and sports leaders, we are ushering in a new era of brain health awareness and innovation.”Advancing Athlete Health and PerformanceThrough these partnerships, neuro42 is committed to:Revolutionizing Injury Detection – Portable MRI technology enables real-time assessments, helping athletes and medical teams make immediate, data-driven decisions to prevent long-term damage.Maximizing Performance Potential – Advanced imaging provides unparalleled insights into cognitive function, endurance, and focus, helping athletes optimize their training and career longevity.Leading the Charge for Brain Health Awareness – Partnering with high-profile athletes, neuro42 is driving global awareness about the importance of proactive brain health monitoring in sports.About neuro42neuro42, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on diagnostic imaging and image-guided interventions of the brain. Founded by a team of successful entrepreneurs and healthcare innovators, neuro42 is developing and commercializing an intraoperative MR, AI, and robotic platform that allows easy access to MR imaging for screening, diagnosis, and interventions of neurological diseases. Backed by over 40 patents, neuro42’s platform is poised to enhance patient and physician experience with its novel, easy-to-use, and portable configuration. To learn more about neuro42, visit neuro42.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.