25th Costco Charity Classic Unites Golf Lovers And Leading Brands To Benefit Children´s Miracle Network Hospitals.
Recognized brands in the food and beverage space join the private sporting event and share select product offerings with attendees.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 25th Costco Charity Classic took place on Monday, June 6th at the Coto de Caza Golf & Racquet Club and Tijeras Creek Golf Club in Southern California with hundreds of Costco Wholesale executives, vendors and suppliers in attendance.
The event, which has raised funds for Children´s Miracle Network Hospitals for more than two decades featured multiple activities including gourmet tastings by leading brands Meat District, 1849 Wine Company and Certified Angus Beef®, as well as a silent auction and an invite-only dinner.
Participants enjoyed a day of sun and fun which culminated with this year´s successful fundraising effort aimed at benefitting the Children´s Hospital of Orange County, Cottage Children´s Medical Center, Kapi´olani Medical Center for Women & Children, Lauren Small Children´s Center and Children´s Hospital Los Angeles.
The hospitality spaces were highlighted by a selection of delicious food and beverage offerings which included Certified Angus Beef® Ribeye breakfast burritos, 1849 Wine Company´s Brut and Rosé sparkling wines, bellinis and mimosas as well as flavorful smash burgers and steak fries by Meat District.
Throughout the day, players were seen enjoying the quaint surroundings, engaging in meaningful social interactions and taking part in an active effort to raise funds for a noble cause; Events such as the Costco Charity Classic, strengthen our communities and help solidify interpersonal relationships between buyers, vendors, friends and families while promoting wholesome activities and a charitable mindset amongst its participants.
About Children´s Miracle Network Hospitals:
Children's Miracle Network Hospitals is an international non-profit organization dedicated to helping children by raising funds and awareness for children's hospitals throughout North America. Children's Miracle Network Hospitals treat all children regardless of the family's financial situation or their ability to pay for services.
About 1849 Wine Company:
1849 Wine Company draws inspiration from arts fascinating power to disrupt norms and change perspective. Each handcrafted bottle of 1849 Wine exemplifies this spirit and our dedication to the art of wine making. We pride ourselves on producing wines of the highest quality & expression and our so proud to share our craft with you. Our wines, like great art, will captivate you in the most wonderful way, vintage over vintage.
About Meat District:
Meat District offers butcher-crafted, premium burgers & tri-tip. With chef-inspired recipes and premium ingredients, Meat District unlocks more flavorful choices when it comes to your favorite meats. Produced and packaged locally in Los Angeles, Meat District promises superior quality and flavor.
About Certified Angus Beef® Brand:
The Certified Angus Beef ® brand is a label recognizing the best Angus beef: always tasty, tender and juicy.
The brand, established in 1978, is truly a stamp of exceptional quality, and your sign of a great meal. We work with family farmers and ranchers to help them raise the very best Angus beef, and monitor its progress through every stage of the journey. In fact, our bosses are in boots: Certified Angus Beef is a nonprofit owned by the American Angus Association® and its farmer members.
Only the best of the Choice and Prime grades is considered for our premium label. Then beef must pass the brand’s 10 science-based specifications for quality. But, it’s not up to us to decide whether beef makes the cut: that’s the job of independent, unbiased U.S. Department of Agriculture graders.
About Costco Charity Classic:
Each year, Costco Wholesale sponsors a private golf tournament that raises over $1 million dollars for local Children’s Miracle Network hospitals (CMNH). The tournament hosts nearly 600 players from among Costco Wholesale’s executive leadership and vendor community. With the help and support of vendors and suppliers, it has been able to raise over $23 Million dollars over the past 24 years for the five Children's Miracle Network Hospitals in the Los Angeles Region.
