Menconi Terrazzo Honored for Renovation of C.D. Peacock Flagship Store

AWARD-WINNING TERRAZZO in C.D. Peacock's Oakbrook, Ill., location contributed to a branded space that honors the boutique's history. (Courtesy of C.D. Peacock) THE FLOOR'S design includes flowing brass inlays, aligning with the store's branding and enhancing the store’s updated aesthetic. THE TERRAZZO floor installation is a key element of the comprehensive renovation of C.D. Peacock’s Oak Brook flagship store. BLACK EPOXY terrazzo with brass stripwork recalls C.D. Peacock's historic logo.

Intricate brass inlays and high-gloss black epoxy define the updated interior of the historic Oak Brook boutique, echoing the store’s signature peacock motif.

This project demonstrates how terrazzo can help create a cohesive branded environment—durable, design-forward, and aligned with the client’s identity.” — Chad Rakow, Executive Director, National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association

FREDERICKSBURG , TX, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association (NTMA) has recognized Menconi Terrazzo of Bensenville, Illinois, with an NTMA Honor Award for its terrazzo installation at C.D. Peacock's flagship store in Oak Brook, Illinois. The award was announced on May 21 in Brewster, Massachusetts, at the NTMA's annual convention.One of the nation's premier jewelry and watch boutiques, C.D. Peacock, recently underwent a comprehensive renovation of its Oak Brook location, built in 1962. The redesigned store incorporates private rooms, bridal salon, bar and event spaces, all crafted to enhance the shopping experience.At the center of this transformation is a sleek black epoxy terrazzo floor, designed to complement the store's luxurious aesthetic and branding while providing durability and longevity. Stucky Vitale Architects of Royal Oak, Michigan, served as the architect for the remodel, collaborating with JGA Branded Environments of Southfield, Michigan.The handcrafted installation features flowing brass inlays, ranging from one-eighth-inch to 1-inch wide, creating an intricate pattern inspired by the retailer's historic peacock logo. Precision craftsmanship was required to align the complex brass strip work with custom millwork, accommodating variations in elevation while ensuring seamless integration into the store's original footprint. On-site adjustments were necessary to maintain design intent as the space evolved. The terrazzo was poured in place and hand-ground to a 1,500-grit finish, achieving a high-gloss surface that serves as a striking foundation for the showroom.C.D. Peacock, established in 1837 as the House of Peacock, holds the distinction of being Chicago's first registered business. The Oak Brook location's terrazzo installation exemplifies the balance of artistry and technical expertise, reinforcing terrazzo's role in high-end branded retail environments.About NTMANTMA is a full-service nonprofit trade association headquartered in Fredericksburg, Texas. Founded in 1923, the association establishes national standards for terrazzo flooring and promotes terrazzo as a sustainable, durable, and versatile flooring material. The NTMA provides complimentary services to architects, interior designers, artists, general contractors, maintenance professionals, and property owners. From helping the design community write specifications to providing technical assistance, the NTMA's goal is to ensure quality in terrazzo installations.The association's annual Honor Awards program celebrates design and construction excellence, recognizing outstanding terrazzo installations that exemplify quality, craftsmanship, and innovation. By recognizing its members' accomplishments, the program promotes member contractors as the sole qualified resource for terrazzo installations that meet industry standards. Terrazzo veterans and design professionals evaluate the submitted entries.Terrazzo originated in 15th-century Italy, evolving from the mosaic techniques of Ancient Rome. It was first created when Venetian marble workers found an innovative reuse for discarded stone chips. Terrazzo artisans still pour terrazzo by hand on site, with options for precast and waterjet-cut elements. Aggregates such as stone, recycled glass, or other materials—often sourced locally—are embedded in a cement or epoxy base and polished to reveal the chips. Terrazzo combines design flexibility with ease of maintenance and durability to last the life of the building.

National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association 2025 Honor Awards: C.D. Peacock, Menconi Terrazzo

