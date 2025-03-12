ONLC Training Joins Microsoft's Attempt to Break Guinness World Record for AI Learning

ONLC Training is a leading provider of IT and business skills training, offering a wide range of courses both online and at over 100 locations across North America

Microsoft Training Partner to Host Two-Hour AI Skills Event as Part of Global Record Attempt

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ONLC Training announces its participation in the Microsoft AI Skills Fest, a groundbreaking 50-day initiative culminating in an attempt to set a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the most users to complete an online multi-level artificial intelligence lesson in 24 hours. As part of this global event, ONLC will host two specialized webinars in a 2-hour timeframe on April 8th, showcasing how Microsoft's AI applications can enhance productivity and unleash creative potential across professional and personal domains."This global AI learning event represents a transformative opportunity for individuals and organizations to develop essential skills for the future," said Andy Williamson, CEO and Co-founder of ONLC Training. "As a Microsoft Solutions Provider for Training Services and one of only a handful of Training Services Partners (TSPs) in North America, we're proud to partner with Microsoft on this record-breaking event. This initiative helps our clients position themselves at the forefront of the AI revolution."The Microsoft AI Skills Fest offers multiple learning pathways designed to accommodate diverse learning preferences and skill levels. ONLC will host two webinars on April 8th: Microsoft's "Using AI for Everyday Tasks" course and ONLC's specialized Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat workshop. Together, these sessions form a comprehensive 2-hour program beginning at noon Eastern.During the world record attempt, participants will first engage with Microsoft's "Using AI for Everyday Tasks" course, teaching practical applications of generative AI without requiring technical expertise. This will be followed by ONLC's Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat workshop, which helps users maximize the capabilities of Copilot Chat to draft emails, summarize documents, generate reports, and streamline workflows. Both sessions are designed to provide hands-on experience applying AI solutions to real-world scenarios."The AI Skills Fest isn't just about setting a world record—it's about democratizing AI skills," Williamson added. "Organizations that equip their teams with these capabilities now will gain significant competitive advantages as AI becomes increasingly central to business operations."ONLC's dual webinar event will take place on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, beginning at noon Eastern. Both sessions are free and will be conducted online, making them accessible to participants nationwide. Those unable to attend the live event will receive access to recorded sessions, ensuring no one misses this unique opportunity to enhance their AI skills while potentially becoming part of a Guinness World Record.For more information about ONLC's role in the Microsoft AI Skills Fest or to register for the free Copilot Chat workshop, visit onlc.com or call 1-800-288-8221.About ONLC TrainingONLC Training is a leading provider of IT and business skills training, offering a wide range of courses both online and at over 100 locations across North America. As a Microsoft Solutions Provider for Training Services and an official Microsoft Training Services Partner (TSP), ONLC delivers specialized Microsoft technology training with a commitment to quality instruction and up-to-date course content, helping individuals and organizations stay competitive in today's rapidly changing technology landscape.

