City Wide Franchise Donates Historic $610,000 to YMCA of Greater San Antonio

City Wide Facility Solutions presents a $610,000 check to the YMCA of Greater San Antonio. Photo by Isaiah Alonzo.

City Wide Facility Solutions raises $610,000 for the YMCA of Greater San Antonio. This gift marks the largest single donation in the YMCA’s 150-year history.

LENEXA, KS, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- City Wide Facility Solutions, a national leader in facilities maintenance management, has presented a historic $610,000 donation to the YMCA of Greater San Antonio. This generous gift, raised during City Wide’s 24th annual company convention—hosted for the first time in Texas—marks the largest single donation in the YMCA’s 150-year history.Franchise owners from across the nation came together in San Antonio to raise the funds, demonstrating City Wide’s commitment to supporting communities nationwide. Founded in 1961, City Wide has grown from its roots in Kansas City to over 100 franchise locations across the United States and Canada, helping businesses manage their facilities with ease by coordinating over 20 essential services.The YMCA was instrumental in the early childhood development years for Kristina Moyer—giving her and her little brother a sense of pride and belonging in the community with their afterschool activities, sports programs, and summer camps.“The Annual City Wide Charity Gala was an amazing evening and one I will cherish forever! Very thankful and grateful that the City Wide family showed up in a HUGE way for Kristina and I to support the YMCA. The night was absolutely electric from beginning to end,” said Stuart Moyer, President and Owner of City Wide Facility Solutions of San Antonio. “With Kristina being a YMCA kid when she was growing up to now coming full circle with us being able to raise the highest individual donation given to the YMCA in 150 years is truly special. There are no words for how proud I am of the support from the City Wide network in creating this MASSIVE RIPPLE! My hope is that this allows many kids and adults to have the same opportunity as my wife.”For Kristina, this moment brings her journey full circle, as she once benefited from the very programs and services the Y provides to children and families.Louis Lopez, President & CEO of the YMCA of Greater San Antonio, expressed his gratitude, stating, “Last year, we had some of our ongoing funding for teens and mental health pulled, and it was devastating. We continue to hear about the long wait times for quality care and the rise in need across Texas. What you’re doing will help so many in our community and beyond.”City Wide’s record-breaking contribution will directly support YMCA programs, expanding access to essential services for youth and families in the San Antonio area and other local YMCA’s where City Wide Facility Solutions serve.For more information about the YMCA of Greater San Antonio, please visit www.ymcasatx.org About City WideFounded in 1961, City Wide has a proven reputation for being the go-to resource for commercial facility solutions in its home Kansas City market and more than 100 locations across the U.S. and Canada. By uniquely representing the client, professional management teams serve as a single-source solution by managing dozens of interior and exterior services through independent contractors. City Wide simplifies the janitorial, disinfecting and maintenance issues most critical to building owners, operators and management companies, saving them time, solving their problems and reducing stress typically associated with facility management.For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions or to find a location near you, please visit www.gocitywide.com

