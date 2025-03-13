CICS Lloyd Bond and Hip Hop Collaborative GRYSKLL Release “Beautiful Day”

Sixth-grade students make their musical debut with motivating hip hop track

Our students are full of talent... This song is a moment of inspiration, showing our students that their ideas, voices, and dreams are valuable and possible.” — Marcell Kirk

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CICS Lloyd Bond, a Distinctive Schools campus, announces the release of their new song, “ Beautiful Day ,” created by GRYSKLL, an independent Hip-Hop collective of emcees, DJs, producers, and engineers, and enrichment teacher Alexander Glover, featuring Naomi and Nadia, two sixth-grade students from Glover’s Hip-Hop class at CICS Lloyd Bond. The song, a vibrant and positive anthem celebrating the joy of learning, friendship, and community at the school, is available on YouTube.CICS Lloyd Bond, located in Altgeld Gardens, provides a well-rounded experience for all learners in grades kindergarten through sixth-grade. Curriculum includes Glover’s course on the history of hip-hop, which integrates practical, experiential learning opportunities in DJing, songwriting, music production, podcasting, graffiti art, and emceeing.“The song is about giving our students the opportunity to see themselves as artists, creators, and leaders,” said Glover. “Naomi and Nadia took full ownership of this opportunity, and now their voices will be heard beyond the classroom. This is proof that their stories matter and that hip hop can be a powerful force to express positivity and celebrate community.”Earlier this school year, GRYSKLL and CICS Lloyd Bond released their inspiring back-to-school anthem, “ Lloyd Bond (Chicago Remix) .” “Lloyd Bond (Chicago Remix)” and “Beautiful Day” are part of a larger initiative at the school to create a 10-track Lloyd Bond album featuring students and staff, blending original music, spoken word, and student-led podcasting segments. The album, set for release later this year, aims to amplify student voices and showcase the school’s unique culture through music and storytelling.“Our students are full of talent, and we are so proud to support their creative journeys,” said Marcell Kirk, Principal of CICS Lloyd Bond. “This song is a moment of inspiration, showing our students that their ideas, voices, and dreams are valuable and possible.”“Beautiful Day” is the result of a unique creative process led by Glover, who encourages students to express themselves through music and helps them develop the skills to do so. Naomi and Nadia crafted their own lyrics, drawing inspiration from their daily lives at the school, with guidance from aL Bakwurdz of the GRYSKLL collective, who also helped craft the catchy, uplifting chorus. The song was recorded at CICS Lloyd Bond and produced by KendallPBeatz. The music video was recorded and edited by MDXVIZIONS, with artwork by Jenuinely Creative.Listen to “Beautiful Day,” and learn more about GRYSKLL, including their kids wellness initiative, GradeSKLL. GradeSKLL is GRYSKLL’s initiative to support various forms of wellness for children. Along with hosting advocacy conversations for adults, GradeSKLL releases music that is kid friendly, inspirational and educational, supporting and inspiring young artists on their journey.For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact media@distinctiveschools.org.###About Distinctive Schools:Distinctive Schools is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and accelerating the work of charter schools serving kids from traditionally underserved backgrounds. The team includes passionate educators and determined leaders who innovate, trailblaze and collaboratively lead a public education transformation, as well as ensure that each and every one of Distinctive Schools students thrives in college, career and life. To learn more, please visit www.distinctiveschools.org

