Distinctive Schools Accepted into Largest-Ever National Network of Innovative School Districts

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Distinctive Schools has been accepted into the League of Innovative Schools (The League), a national network of school districts that connects and supports the nation’s most forward-thinking leaders in education. The League is organized by Digital Promise , a global nonprofit working to expand opportunity for every learner by bridging solutions across research, practice, and technology.Distinctive Schools was selected from a competitive national pool of applicants based on its educational leadership, demonstrated commitment to excellence, innovative vision for learning, key achievements, and collaborative spirit.With Distinctive Schools’ long-standing commitment to innovation, this partnership will strengthen Distinctive Schools' capacity and help them continue to create powerful, equitable learning experiences for all students by connecting with other forward-thinking districts to accelerate progress."We are thrilled to join the League of Innovative Schools and collaborate with a community of leaders who are as committed as we are to redefining what's possible in education,” said Mary Beck, President of Distinctive Schools. “This partnership will provide us with a platform to share our work, especially in areas like AI and innovative teaching, while also gaining invaluable insights from our peers. Together, we can push the boundaries of what's possible and ensure every student has the skills and opportunities they need to succeed in a rapidly changing world."President Mary Beck represents Distinctive Schools in the League. As a member, she will have access to unique, innovative professional learning opportunities and resources, including:● cutting edge technology and innovations;● unique pilot programs for new learning and teaching models that benefit educators and students;● continuous learning opportunities, such as year-round learning collaboratives, working groups, implementation cohorts, regional gatherings, and national conferences to build leadership and accelerate transformation;● regional events, industry conferences, and bi-annual convenings, which feature school visits, and deep-dive breakout sessions; and● networking opportunities with other forward-thinking education leaders from around the country around key challenges and generating best practices and resources.The League of Innovative Schools equips superintendents and district leaders to help shape the future of teaching and learning through hands-on opportunities to collaborate, connect, and learn."Education leaders are constantly navigating new challenges, and no one should have to do it alone," said Jillian Doggett, director of network support at Digital Promise. "The League provides superintendents and other district leaders a trusted community where they can share effective strategies, pilot new innovations, and find real-world solutions. It's about collective impact. Together, we're not just innovating; we're shaping the future of public education for students in our districts and across the country."This year’s 2025-26 cohort of League members is the largest cohort to date, with 35 new district members. The full list of members can be found at digitalpromise.org/districts.Distinctive Schools and the other new League members collectively represent 175 districts across 35 states, and expands its cumulative impact to over 4.4 million students served over time.For more information on the Digital Promise League of Innovative Schools, visit: digitalpromise.org/league.###About Distinctive SchoolsDistinctive Schools is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and accelerating the work of charter schools serving kids from traditionally underserved backgrounds. The team includes passionate educators and determined leaders who innovate, trailblaze and collaboratively lead a public education transformation, as well as ensure that each and every one of Distinctive Schools students thrives in college, career and life. To learn more, please visit www.distinctiveschools.org About Digital PromiseDigital Promise is a global nonprofit working to expand opportunity for each learner. We work with educators, researchers, technology leaders, and communities to design, investigate, and scale up innovations that empower learners, especially those who have been historically and systematically excluded. Our work is done so that every learner can engage in powerful learning experiences that lead to a life of well-being, fulfillment, and economic mobility. For more information, visit the Digital Promise website and follow @digitalpromise for updates.

