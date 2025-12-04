Distinctive Schools Names New Chief Academic Officer, Managing Director of STEM to Drive Academic Excellence

Welcome Angela Sims and Kelli Easterly

Angela Sims named as Chief Academic Officer, Kelli Easterly as Managing Director of STEM

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Distinctive Schools today announced the appointment of Angela Sims as Chief Academic Officer (CAO) and Kelli Easterly as Managing Director of STEM, marking a bold new chapter of academic leadership and innovation for the network.Sims, a proven instructional leader and champion for student success, joins Distinctive Schools after serving as Executive Director of Professional Learning for Chicago Public Schools, where she led district-wide strategic initiatives to align teaching and learning priorities, professional development systems, and accountability structures. Previously, she served as a principal, resident principal, and teacher, bringing over two decades of experience in cultivating thriving school cultures and advancing academic achievement.“I am honored to join Distinctive Schools at this pivotal moment,” said Sims. “This is a network deeply committed to student growth, equity, and achievement. I am excited to partner with our school leaders, teachers, families, and students as we continue to innovate and raise the bar for academic excellence.”Distinctive Schools is also welcoming Kelli Easterly as Managing Director of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, & Math), designed to accelerate the organization’s math achievement and STEM innovation. She will lead the launch of new approaches in mathematics and science, inspiring curiosity, confidence, and achievement across every campus.“This is an exciting year for Distinctive Schools,” said Scott Frauenheim, CEO of Distinctive Schools. “With Angela’s leadership, and Kelli’s vision for STEM, our academic leadership team is ready to continue charting a bold course for Distinctive Schools.”“The addition of Angela and Kelli to our leadership team is a clear investment in our mission—to ensure every student experiences a learning environment rooted in high expectations and equity,” said Mary Beck, President of Distinctive Schools. “Angela's deep expertise in instructional strategy, combined with Kelli’s focus on STEM, creates a powerful synergy that will directly impact our classrooms, in partnership with our other academic team leaders and school teams. We are confident they will help us not just meet, but exceed, our goals for academic excellence across the network.”Distinctive Schools continues to expand its highly innovative academic programming, rooted in the belief that All Means All, every student deserves a thriving culture, learner agency, and the highest expectations for academic growth.###About Distinctive SchoolsDistinctive Schools is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and accelerating the work of charter schools serving kids from traditionally underserved backgrounds. The team includes passionate educators and determined leaders who innovate, trailblaze and collaboratively lead a public education transformation, as well as ensure that each and every one of Distinctive Schools students thrives in college, career and life. To learn more, please visit www.distinctiveschools.org

