Distinctive Schools’ Katie O’Connor Named Google GSV Education Innovation Fellow

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Katie O’Connor, Vice President and Chief Education Officer at Distinctive Schools has been selected for the 2025–2026 cohort of the Google GSV Education Innovation Fellowship—a groundbreaking program formed through a partnership between GSV and Google for Education.Now entering its third year, the Google GSV Education Innovation Fellowship unites K–12 superintendents and top-level instructional leaders dedicated to working at the intersection of technology and instruction to shape the future of education. By fostering collaboration among these visionary change agents, the Fellowship creates a powerful network that drives advancements in the EdTech landscape, instructional innovation, and student outcomes.“What began as a bold vision just two years ago has grown into a dynamic community of K–12 leaders driving meaningful change—from shaping district-wide strategy to leading instructional transformation at scale,” says Tiffany Taylor, Partner & Co-President of the ASU+GSV Summit . “The ripple effect of the Google GSV Fellowship is clear—and growing—thanks to an incredible network of alumni and the brilliance of our new 2025-2026 cohort. These are 32 system-level leaders who are not just ready for what’s next, but actively shaping it—tackling some of education’s biggest opportunities through the lens of innovation and with today’s most powerful technologies. We’re honored to be on this journey with them.”“Distinctive Schools has long participated in the ASU+GSV Summit, and the AI Show since its inception, so it’s an honor to continue our partnership in such a meaningful way,” says O’Connor. “Distinctive Schools is committed to using AI to transform learning, providing personalized experiences and developing critical skills for the future. This fellowship will support our work and provide fresh insights from peers nationwide.”Throughout the year, O’Connor will work alongside 31 other Fellowship participants, collectively serving over 3.8 million students nationwide. Fellows will engage in collaborative projects, share insights, and create tangible impacts for their districts and the broader education system. In this unique environment, the Google GSV Education Innovation Fellowship and newest cohort are poised to pave the way for more innovative and student-centered learning.For media inquiries, contact media@distinctiveschools.org.About GSVGSV is a global platform fueling scaled innovation in “PreK to Gray” education and workforce skills to ensure that ALL people have equal access to the future. The platform includes the flagship ASU+GSV Summit (founded 2010), India-based ASU+GSV & Emeritus Summit (founded 2023), and The AI Show @ ASU+GSV (founded 2024). The investment arm of GSV is GSV Ventures (founded 2016), a multi-stage venture fund investing in the most important innovations across the global “PreK to Gray” landscape.About Google for EducationGoogle for Education is a division of Google dedicated to empowering educators and students with innovative tools and technologies that transform the learning experience. With a mission to make education accessible, engaging, and effective for all, Google for Education offers a wide range of products and services tailored to meet the needs of teachers, students, administrators, and institutions. Through initiatives like Google Classroom, G Suite for Education, Chromebooks, and various educational apps and tools, Google for Education aims to create inclusive and collaborative learning environments, foster digital literacy, and inspire creativity and critical thinking. By harnessing the power of technology, Google for Education is committed to shaping the future of education and preparing students for success in the digital age.About Distinctive SchoolsDistinctive Schools is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and accelerating the work of charter schools serving kids from traditionally underserved backgrounds. The team includes passionate educators and determined leaders who innovate, trailblaze and collaboratively lead a public education transformation, as well as ensure that each and every one of Distinctive Schools students thrives in college, career and life. To learn more, please visit www.distinctiveschools.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.