Roobeez National Farm Auctions to Launch, Providing a New Platform to Find Baby Chicks For Sale or Livestock For Sale

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roobeez National Farm Auctions to Launch on April 5th, Providing a New Platform for Farmers to Sell GoodsRoobeez is pleased to announce the launch of the National Farm Auctions on April 5th, a new online event and platform designed to facilitate the sale of farm goods. The National Farm Auctions showcases various auction dates with specific farm offerings, debuting April 5th with avian, poultry, and goats. This event program aims to simplify the auction process for farmers and buyers - allowing them to participate from the comfort of their homes.The National Farm Auctions will enable farmers to showcase their offerings through photos, video presentations, and chats, and eliminating the need for transportation and logistics associated with traditional auctions. This approach not only enhances convenience but also addresses safety concerns.Cherryl Macalino, one of the product and event coordinators mentions, "In light of recent national disease outbreaks affecting livestock and farm events placed at a halt, like in California, it's important that we find other options to move forward. By utilizing an online auction format, farmers can continue their sales and networking while minimizing exposure risks for themselves, their livestock, and potential buyers."In addition to the auction, the event will feature various activities, including:Hourly raffles with prizes for attendeesA one-hour speaker session/workshopA "Steal the Deal" hour with special offersAn opportunity to learn more about participating small farmsFarmers will also have the option to add listings for future availability, ensuring ongoing visibility and engagement with potential buyers. This feature allows sellers to maintain a presence in the marketplace, even if their current inventory is sold out.The National Farm Auctions will offer two listing options:Web Auction: Available for an extended period, providing continuous visibility for listings.Live Auction: A real-time auction experience led by a professional auctioneer on the auction date, with limited spots available for vendors.By participating in the National Farm Auctions, sellers will establish a dedicated presence in the Roobeez Marketplace , complete with their own storefront. This platform also provides access to valuable resources, including live events, community forums, and online farm academies, fostering a supportive environment for farmers year-round.As social media platforms increasingly restrict the sale of livestock and other farm goods, Roobeez aims to provide a dedicated space for farmers to connect and transact without the challenges posed by these channels. The Roobeez team is committed to maintaining a secure environment by actively identifying and eliminating fraudulent accounts which is also growing in social media channels, ensuring that participants can engage with genuine buyers and sellers.For more information about the National Farm Auctions or to sign up as an attendee or seller, please visit www.roobeez.com or contact our press team at 888-788-0722 or pressteam@roobeez.com .

