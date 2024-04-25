Family Fun at the Roobeez Family Farm Expo at Bates Nut Farm in San Diego
The Region's Showcase of Agriculture, Entertainment, and Activities for the Whole Family at the Family Farm Expo in San Diego's Charming Bates Nut FarmSACRAMENTO, CA, USA, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Diego's Vibrant Agricultural Culture Celebrates at the Festive Family Farm Expo, Showcasing Small Farmers
Looking for a fun-filled event this weekend? Look no further than the Family Farm Expo at Bates Nut Farm! This highly anticipated event promises a day of excitement, entertainment, and education for the whole family. Join us this Sunday, April 28th, from 11 am to 6 pm, at Bates Nut Farm located at 15954 Woods Valley Rd, Valley Center, CA 92082.
The Family Farm Expo, hosted by Roobeez is one of the most anticipated events in San Diego, offering a wide range of activities and attractions for visitors of all ages. Whether you're a local or just visiting, this event is perfect for those seeking enjoyable events in the area.
The Family Farm Expo offers a variety of interactive exhibits and demonstrations. The array of activities for kids range from petting zoos, pony rides, to train rides in addition to the local farms' showcase. There's something for everyone to enjoy. Visitors can also explore the farm's beautiful surroundings, take part in educational forums, and indulge in delicious food from local vendors. Another not to be missed highlights of the Family Farm Expo is the live music performances throughout the day.
This weekend's farm fest is complimented with the talented singer and artist, Gregory Page, who will be headlining the Family Farm Expo at Bates Nut Farm. Known for his soulful voice and captivating performances, Gregory Page is sure to mesmerize the audience with his unique blend of folk, jazz, and blues. As a renowned local musician, having Gregory Page as the headliner adds an extra layer of excitement to the event.
"We are thrilled to host the Family Farm Expo at Bates Nut Farm and share the magic of our small farming community," said the event organizer, Cherryl Macalino. "This event is a celebration of our community's rich agricultural heritage and provides an opportunity for families to come together and have a great time. Whether you're looking to buy baby chicks, or just enjoying the beautiful day and see what our small farms have to offer, it’s for everyone!”
Admission for kids under 11 to the Family Farm Expo is free. Adults are $8.00 making it an affordable option for families looking for events this weekend.
Interested attendees can buy their tickets online or come directly to the Family Farm Expo at Bates Nut Farm this Sunday. For more information, visit https://www.roobeez.com/farm-expo-san-diego-events .
About the Family Farm Expo:
The Family Farm Expo is an annual event held at Bates Nut Farm in Valley Center, CA. It aims to promote agricultural education and provide a fun-filled day for families in the community. The event features live music, interactive exhibits, demonstrations, and local food vendors.
Family Farm Expo San Diego