Roobeez: Advancing Small Farming through an Innovative Online Farmers Market and Community-Building Events
From online farmers markets to in-person fun and learning - like the poultry expo - Family Farm Expo. Roobeez makes it a goal to connect small farms to you.ROSEVILLE, CA, USA, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing Roobeez, a vibrant and passionate company that is buzzing in the small farms market. Roobeez makes it their mission to empower and support our local small farmers while promoting the growth of small farming and homesteading activities across the nation. Roobeez is more than just a software platform; it is your ultimate destination for learning, connecting, selling farming goods, and finding inspiration to start your own homestead. In phase 1, the software focuses on the fundamental functionality of connecting the farming community together. However, Roobeez's core features are designed to prioritize ease of use and create a fun and engaging experience for users. If you've ever wondered, "where are the farms near me?" - look no further than Roobeez!
Roobeez's goal is to make it effortless for consumers to connect directly with local small farms. This platform not only helps farmers increase their profits, but it also provides consumers with easy access to farm goods and even livestock. The concept of farm-to-you is gaining momentum, especially among health-conscious consumers who are passionate about sustainable living and supporting local markets.
Roobeez seamlessly integrates technology with in-person events, including the highly anticipated Family Farm Expo, where local farms are showcased, highlighting their incredible services. This full-day event is designed to educate and inspire attendees to embark on their own homesteading journey, while also promoting and supporting our local farms. Events like the Family Farm Expo are essential in making farming tangible and accessible to consumers. With the growing interest in homesteading and self-sufficiency, the company’s goal is to provide a platform for small farms to showcase their services and products to a wider audience. By connecting consumers with local farms, it hopes to encourage and support the growth of small farms and promote sustainable farming practices.
Now in its third year, and expanded to 4 regions, the Family Farm Expo has continued to grow and is a true testament to their unwavering commitment to promoting and supporting small farms. This exciting event will feature a range of activities, a buzzing marketplace where you can find anything from honey, home-made gifts, and even baby chicks! Find homestead workshops, panel discussions, and networking opportunities, all aimed at empowering and educating the farming enthusiast. Attendees will also have the unique opportunity to purchase products and even livestock directly from local farmers, strengthening the bond between producers and consumers.
"Technology has undoubtedly revolutionized the small farming business, expanding our networks and making our lives easier. However, it is events like the Family Farm Expo that truly ignite the passion and drive within our small farmers and homesteaders, pushing them to grow and thrive. These events serve as a platform for sharing valuable information, exchanging ideas, and finding inspiration. In the digital age we live in, where physical connections are often lost, the Family Farm Expo provides a much-needed balance. No video tutorial or social media post can replicate the feeling of genuine connection and the joy of good old-fashioned fun." As Cherryl Macalino, founder of Roobeez, aptly states, "These events are essential for bridging the gap and fostering real connections in our farming community."
Roobeez invites everyone to attend the Family Farm Expo and learn from experienced farmers, connect with local farms, find unique gifts, and discover the countless benefits of sustainable farming. Tickets are now available on our website at www.roobeez.com. Vendors and small farmers can find more information by clicking this link: vendor information
Location and Dates for the 2024 Roobeez Family Farm Expo includes:
April 28 - Bates Nut Farm in Valley Center, CA
May 11 - Folsom City Lions Park, in Folsom, CA
May 19 - The Mills in Lebanon, Lebanon, TN
June 1 - Deschutes Expo, Redmond, OR
The Family Farm Expo is just one example of our unwavering commitment to this mission. To learn more about Roobeez and upcoming events, please visit our website at www.roobeez.com/expo.
Mad Farmers
Roobeez
+1 888-788-0722
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Roobeez Family Farm Expo Highlights