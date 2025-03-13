Tee Off for Tomorrow's Leaders: Celebrate the Living Legends Foundation®, Inc. 12th A.D. Washington Golf Tournament

Sam Weaver, Chairman of LLF’s Golf Committee and founder of Sam Weaver Media Greg Street, WVEE - Honorary Chairman

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready to tee up for education! The Living Legends Foundation, Inc.(LLF) is thrilled to announce the 12th A.D. Washington Golf Tournament to benefit the LLF Scholarship Fund, set to take place on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at the picturesque Crystal Lake Golf & Country Club in Hampton, Georgia, nestled in the Greater Atlanta area. Gather your clubs and bring your best golf gear. Registration opens at 8:00 a.m., with a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m. Featured contests include the $100,000 Shootout and the Putting Contest to win a prize package to Super Bowl LX in 2026. Dive into more tournament details and sign up for an unforgettable experience by clicking here.This popular event, drawing eager golfers from Atlanta and beyond, promises a compelling mix of competitive golf, valuable networking opportunities, and a chance to support a noble cause. Funds raised from the tournament will directly benefit the Living Legends Scholarship Fund, which supports Black college students from both Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Predominately White Institutions (PWIs) pursuing careers in entertainment, focusing on marketing, communications, distribution, and music-related fields.Scholarship recipients, chosen in the Fall of 2024, hail from prestigious institutions such as George Mason University, Pomona College, Hampton University, Yale University, and Clark Atlanta University. This initiative aims to propel the future leaders of the entertainment industry forward.Leading the charge for the past seven years, Sam Weaver, Chairman of LLF’s Golf Committee and founder of Sam Weaver Media, continues to elevate the tournament. As a prominent radio consultant and music industry strategist, Weaver’s influence echoes across airwaves and boardrooms.He passionately states, “Each year, our charity tournament unites music and radio professionals, friends, and supporters with a shared goal—giving back. Atlanta has been the perfect backdrop for this tradition, and we’re excited to keep building a community that connects generations while supporting Black college students preparing for careers behind the scenes in communications, media, music, and entertainment. This year, we’re teeing up for an even greater impact.”This year, we are honored to have WVEE/V103 Atlanta’s renowned Afternoon Drive Radio personality, Greg Street, serving as the Honorary Chairman; who has an impressive 20-plus-year career in urban radio. Street expressed, “If you love the game of golf, come out & have an amazing time for a great cause.”For more details about the Living Legends Foundation and its impactful work, please visit livinglegendsfoundation.com and connect with us on Instagram Facebook , Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube. Join us as we drive the future of entertainment forward – one hole at a time.ABOUT THE LIVING LEGENDS FOUNDATION, Inc.Founded in 1991 and incorporated in 1992, the Living Legends FoundationInc, is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit, tax-exempt organization and has been funded primarily with corporate contributions and individual donations. The 34-year-old organization has expanded its mission to assist those who have served the music industry and who have a confirmable need. This assistance is provided in a manner that maintains the dignity of those who may receive financial help. Many former music industry employees worked during a time when 401Ks and retirement packages were not available – and even today, in this era of downsizing and mergers, the uncertainty of career stability within the industry has grown.THE LIVING LEGENDS FOUNDATION BOARD OF DIRECTORSThe Living Legends Foundation’s Officers and Board of Directors include: David C. Linton (Chairman), Azim Rashid (President), Skip Dillard (Vice-President), Pat Shields (Secretary), C.C. Evans (Treasurer), Vinny Brown, Sheila Eldridge, Tony Gray, Ray Harris, Shannon A. Henderson, Ken Johnson, Barbara Lewis, Miller London, Kathi Moore, Jon Platt, Jacqueline Rhinehart, Vivian Scott Chew, Sam Weaver, Colleen Wilson and Tony Winger.THE LIVING LEGENDS FOUNDATION ADVISORY BOARDThe Living Legends Foundation’s Advisory Board includes a list of music and entertainment executives including Dr. Denise J. Brown, Don Cody, George Daniels, Brad Davidson, Mark Hill, Jay Johnson, A. Jalila Larsuel, Vicki Mack Lataillade, Gail Mitchell, Kiona Lewis, Lionel Ridenour, Kevin Ross, Phil Thornton, Brian Wallace and Tyrone Williams

