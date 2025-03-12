Batesburg-Leesville Middle School's Corey Bedenbaugh Named State Teacher of the Year Finalist

Teaching wasn’t always Corey Bedenbaugh’s plan—he once considered becoming a lawyer. But after realizing the profound influence his own teachers had on his life, he changed course. Today, as an eighth-grade social studies teacher at Batesburg-Leesville Middle School, he is making that same impact on his students. Now, he’s a finalist for South Carolina Teacher of the Year.



Bedenbaugh believes history should be more than dates and facts—it should be a tool for understanding the world. Beyond the classroom, he also mentors young men and fosters leadership skills through school programs.



About Corey Bedenbaugh:

• He holds a history degree from Newberry College and a master’s in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Phoenix.

• He founded “Bow Ties with Bedenbaugh,” a mentorship program that teaches life skills to young men.

• He coaches JV girls’ basketball and sponsors the Student Council and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.



What they’re saying:

“Corey is a dedicated educator who believes great teachers don’t just teach – they inspire. Shaped by his own former teachers, he carries forward their legacy by preparing students for both academic success and life,” said State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver. “Corey starts each class by sharing a historical South Carolina landmark, reminding students that history is all around them. His greatest lessons aren’t just about the past, but about preparing students to be thoughtful, engaged, and well-rounded citizens who help build the future."

"Corey Bedenbaugh is an outstanding educator who goes above and beyond to inspire his students every day,” said Dr. Ashley Atkinson, Lexington Three Superintendent. “Being named a Top Five Finalist for South Carolina Teacher of the Year is a well-deserved honor that reflects his passion, dedication, and commitment to excellence. We are incredibly proud to have him represent Lexington County School District Three on this prestigious stage."

What’s next: As a finalist, Bedenbaugh will receive $10,000 and advance to the next stage of the state Teacher of the Year Competition which involves an interview with a panel of expert judges. The winner receives a total of $25,000 and is provided with a brand-new BMW to use while serving for one year as a roving ambassador providing mentoring, attending speaking engagements, working with Teacher Cadets and Teaching Fellows, leading the State Teacher Forum, and serving as the state spokesperson for over 64,000 educators. The winner of the State Teacher of the Year competition will be announced April 24th in Columbia.

