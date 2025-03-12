FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 12, 2025

Missouri Veterans Commission Welcomes New Commissioner Jobe

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Veterans Commission welcomes new Commissioner Representative Will Jobe. Representative Jobe was appointed to the Commission on February 25, 2025, by House Minority Floor Leader Ashley Aune.

Representative Will Jobe proudly represents part of Jackson County (District 21) in the Missouri House of Representatives. He was elected to his first two-year term in November 2024. Rep. Jobe is a United States Army Veteran, having served abroad during Operation Iraqi Freedom and domestically until 2013. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Oklahoma State University in 2012 and his Juris Doctorate from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law in 2015. In addition to his legislative duties, Rep. Jobe is a dedicated minister with the Remnant Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, where he has served for over 20 years. He is also a practicing attorney, having worked as both a public defender and guardian ad litem, advocating for children and families in need.

Representative Jobe filled the vacancy created when Representative Robert Sauls’s term in the House of Representatives ended on January 8, 2025.

The Missouri Veterans Commission is composed of nine members. Two members of the Senate, one appointed by the president pro tem of the Senate and one appointed by the Senate minority floor leader. Two members of the House of Representatives, one appointed by the speaker of the House of Representatives and one appointed by the House minority floor leader. Five members are Veterans appointed by the Governor, with the advice and consent of the Senate.

The Missouri Veterans Commission operates seven state Veterans Homes, five state Veterans Cemeteries, and the Veterans Services Program. The Commission is committed to providing high-quality, compassionate care for Veterans, seamlessly integrated with the Veteran community, emphasizing a culture of transparency and excellence. For more information about Missouri Veterans Commission programs, call 573-751-3779 or visit mvc.dps.mo.gov.

For more information, call 573-522-4228 or e-mail Aimee.Packard@mvc.dps.mo.gov