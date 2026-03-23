FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 23, 2026

Missouri Veterans Home Team Member Named 2025 National Ceca Honoree

JEFFERSON CITY – Today, Margaret George, Recreation/Music Therapy Supervisor at Missouri Veterans Home – Cape Girardeau, was named the 2025 National Ceca Award Honoree. George was nominated by her peers for her ability to create memories, build deep bonds, and care for the health and well-being of the Veterans who call MVH – Cape Girardeau home. She was chosen from over 2,000 nominees and 18 finalists.

“Margaret's dedication and heartfelt service truly set her apart,” said Executive Director Paul Kirchhoff. “Winning this national award is a testament to her tireless commitment to honoring the sacrifices of our Veterans through her exceptional care. Her exemplary work not only uplifts those she serves but also inspires our entire team to strive for excellence.”

Nate Hamme, President and Executive Director of Ceca Foundation, commented, “It’s an honor to present this award to Margaret in partnership with the Missouri Health Care Association. When reading Margaret’s story, it was immediately apparent that she goes above and beyond in service of the veterans in her care community, planning fun events for all, as well as elaborate excursions that get the residents outside of the facility.” Hamme added, “But more than that, Margaret finds ways to honor their military service and connect them to their community in a respectful, compassionate and dignified way, while always being conscious of their medical and well-being needs.”

George began her career at MVH – Cape Girardeau in March 2006 and consistently demonstrates what it means to serve with heart, humility, and honor. As the Recreation/Music Therapy Supervisor, George oversees outings for the Veterans, like special meals at favorite restaurants, fishing trips, concerts, and ball games. Her flexibility and initiative were shown when she helped to organize and execute an Honor Tour to Washington, D.C., for several Veterans to see the war memorials and visit the White House. During the tour, the bus transporting the Veterans to the White House broke down a mile from their destination, threatening to end their visit before it ever began. Without hesitation, Margaret took charge and began pushing Veterans in wheelchairs the last mile to the White House to ensure they would not miss out on that opportunity. George is well known in her community for being a source of comfort, providing exceptional care, and her steadfast commitment to Veterans.

The Ceca Foundation was established in 2013 to celebrate caregiver excellence and promote quality patient care. The organization believes that honoring those who provide care and promoting caregiving best practices leads to better patient experiences and outcomes. Special consideration for Ceca Awards is given to caregivers who best exemplify qualities like empathy, humor, integrity, professionalism, and teamwork in treating patients/residents.

The Missouri Veterans Commission operates seven state Veterans Homes, five State Veterans Cemeteries, the Veterans Services Program and the Veterans Suicide Prevention Program. The Commission is committed to providing high-quality, compassionate care for Veterans, seamlessly integrated with the Veteran community, emphasizing a culture of transparency and excellence. For more information about the Missouri Veterans Commission programs, call 573-751-3779 or visit mvc.dps.mo.gov.

For more information, call 573-522-4228 or e-mail Aimee.Packard@mvc.dps.mo.gov