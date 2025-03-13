We Connect the Dots Welcomes Digital Marketing Powerhouse Jinita Thakkar to its Board of Directors

Thakkar's appointment reinforces We Connect the Dots’ commitment to transforming education into a dynamic, career-building journey

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- We Connect the Dots is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jinita Thakkar, a dynamic leader renowned for her expertise in omni-channel digital marketing, brand growth, and customer experience strategy, to its Board of Directors. With a distinguished career in the travel and hospitality sector, Ms. Thakkar has consistently delivered transformative results—driving revenue growth, streamlining cross-functional operations, and fostering high-performing collaborative teams. A steadfast advocate of lifelong learning, her guiding principles to “dig deep, think big, and co-create” perfectly align with our mission to empower the next generation through innovative STEM and STEAM education.“Jinita’s forward-thinking approach and proven track record in digital transformation make her an invaluable addition to our board,” said Laurie Carey, Executive Director of We Connect the Dots. “Her commitment to leveraging data-driven insights and championing equitable access to education will greatly enhance our initiatives and help us bridge the gap between academic theory and real-world application.”Jinita Thakkar holds an M.B.A. from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management and brings with her a wealth of experience that not only drives operational excellence but also inspires industry-wide innovation. Her appointment reinforces We Connect the Dots’ commitment to transforming education into a dynamic, career-building journey that empowers students from diverse backgrounds.About We Connect the DotsWe Connect the Dots is dedicated to revolutionizing education by providing hands-on learning experiences, dynamic mentorship programs, and robust career pathways in STEM and STEAM fields. With a commitment to forging strategic industry partnerships and launching innovative educational initiatives, the organization bridges the gap between academic insights and real-world application. By empowering students from diverse backgrounds with cutting-edge skills and opportunities, We Connect the Dots is shaping a future where technology, collaboration, and creativity drive lasting impact.For more information about We Connect the Dots and our groundbreaking initiatives, please visit https://www.we-connect-the-dots.org/hackathon

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.