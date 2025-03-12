Attorney General’s Office Releases Final Explanation for Draft Constitutional Amendment Proposed by Sioux Falls Man

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

PIERRE, S.D. – The final ballot explanation for a draft constitutional amendment, proposed by Rick Weiland of Sioux Falls, that would require legislative changes for voter-approved initiated measures for seven years after approval to be approved by three-fourths of the Legislature and also require approval of the voters, has been released by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Marty Jackley takes no position on any such proposal for purposes of the ballot explanation. He has provided a fair and neutral explanation on the proposed constitutional amendment to help assist the voters.

This proposed constitutional amendment would restrict the Legislature’s ability to change or repeal voter-approved measures for seven years after the measure takes effect. During that seven-year period, the Legislature may still approve legislation that would either change or repeal laws approved by initiated measure, but such action must be passed by three-fourths of all members in each legislative chamber. The legislation would also have to be approved by voters at the next general election.

The proposed constitutional amendment would require 35,017 valid petition signatures to qualify for the 2026 general election ballot. The ballot explanation can be found here.

