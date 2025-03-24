RedBird Farms and Smashburger® Announce Nationwide Partnership to Launch the Chicken Smash®
EINPresswire.com/ -- RedBird Farms, a leading provider of premium, No Antibiotics Ever, fresh all-natural chicken, is proud to announce an exciting new partnership with Smashburger®, one of the nation’s fastest-growing better-burger restaurant brands. Together, the companies have introduced the Chicken Smash®, a savory and versatile ground chicken patty available at Smashburger® locations nationwide.
The Chicken Smash® is a ground chicken patty marinated in-house with a signature garlic olive oil seasoning, delivering bold flavor and a juicy, tender texture. True to Smashburger®’s commitment to customization, the Chicken Smash® can be swapped seamlessly onto any burger build on the menu, giving guests a delicious alternative to the classic beef patty while maintaining the same level of quality and flavor that Smashburger® is known for.
"Better Chicken for a Better Burger Experience"
“At RedBird Farms, we’re committed to providing the highest quality chicken, humanely raised with No Antibiotics Ever (NAE),” said Mareo Torito, owner of RedBird Farms. “We’re thrilled to partner with Smashburger® to bring this commitment to life in the Chicken Smash®. This collaboration allows guests across the country to enjoy a ground chicken option that’s both flavorful and versatile.”
A Smashburger® Innovation
Known for its signature smash technique, Smashburger® delivers bold, flavorful smash burgers and burger-relevant sides. As a market-unique creation not seen at other restaurants, the Chicken Smash® represents the brand’s attention to detail with each ingredient, recipe, and menu offering, ensuring the evolving preferences of customers are met at a high standard. Guests can enjoy the Chicken Smash® as part of a classic build or customize it with premium add-ons such as bacon, avocado, grilled onions, or house-made truffle mayo.
“We’re all about leveling up the Smashburger® dining experience, and the Chicken Smash® is a perfect example of doing just that,” said Jim Sullivan, President at Smashburger®. “Partnering with RedBird Farms ensures we’re delivering a ground chicken option that matches the quality and taste our guests expect.”
Whether enjoyed as a signature menu item or as a customized creation, the Chicken Smash® offers a satisfying, protein-packed option for chicken lovers and burger enthusiasts alike.
For more information about the Chicken Smash® or to find a Smashburger® location near you, visit www.Smashburger.com.
About RedBird Farms
RedBird Farms has been a trusted name in premium fresh chicken for over 80 years, offering all-natural, high-quality poultry products. Based in Colorado but available throughout the U.S., the family-owned company is dedicated to providing chicken that is raised with No Antibiotics Ever, fed an all-vegetarian diet, humanely raised and cage-free, allergen and gluten-free, and contains no additives, preservatives, or added hormones. Learn more about RedBird Farms at www.redbirdfarms.com.
About Smashburger®
Smashburger® is a leading fast-casual better burger restaurant known for its Certified Angus Beef® burgers that are smashed on the grill to sear in the juices and seal in the flavor. In addition to burgers, Smashburger® offers veggie burgers, signature side items such as SmashFries® and SmashTots®, and hand-spun shakes. Founded in 2007 in Denver, Colorado, Smashburger® is recognized as a 2023 Stevie American Business Award winner for Achievement in Product Innovation, named one of the 2023 Top Workplaces by The Denver Post and ranked as one of Fast Casual's top 50 brands in its 2024 Top 100 Movers & Shakers Award. The brand has 235 corporate and franchise restaurants operating in 31 states and seven countries. To learn more, visit www.Smashburger.com.
