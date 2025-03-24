RedBird Farms and Smashburger® Announce Nationwide Partnership to Launch the Chicken Smash®

CO, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RedBird Farms, a leading provider of premium, No Antibiotics Ever, fresh all-natural chicken, is proud to announce an exciting new partnership with Smashburger, one of the nation’s fastest-growing better-burger restaurant brands. Together, the companies have introduced the Chicken Smash, a savory and versatile ground chicken patty available at Smashburgerlocations nationwide.The Chicken Smashis a ground chicken patty marinated in-house with a signature garlic olive oil seasoning, delivering bold flavor and a juicy, tender texture. True to Smashburger’s commitment to customization, the Chicken Smashcan be swapped seamlessly onto any burger build on the menu, giving guests a delicious alternative to the classic beef patty while maintaining the same level of quality and flavor that Smashburgeris known for."Better Chicken for a Better Burger Experience"“At RedBird Farms, we’re committed to providing the highest quality chicken, humanely raised with No Antibiotics Ever (NAE),” said Mareo Torito, owner of RedBird Farms. “We’re thrilled to partner with Smashburgerto bring this commitment to life in the Chicken Smash. This collaboration allows guests across the country to enjoy a ground chicken option that’s both flavorful and versatile.”A SmashburgerInnovationKnown for its signature smash technique, Smashburgerdelivers bold, flavorful smash burgers and burger-relevant sides. As a market-unique creation not seen at other restaurants, the Chicken Smashrepresents the brand’s attention to detail with each ingredient, recipe, and menu offering, ensuring the evolving preferences of customers are met at a high standard. Guests can enjoy the Chicken Smashas part of a classic build or customize it with premium add-ons such as bacon, avocado, grilled onions, or house-made truffle mayo.“We’re all about leveling up the Smashburgerdining experience, and the Chicken Smashis a perfect example of doing just that,” said Jim Sullivan, President at Smashburger. “Partnering with RedBird Farms ensures we’re delivering a ground chicken option that matches the quality and taste our guests expect.”Whether enjoyed as a signature menu item or as a customized creation, the Chicken Smashoffers a satisfying, protein-packed option for chicken lovers and burger enthusiasts alike.For more information about the Chicken Smashor to find a Smashburgerlocation near you, visit www.Smashburger.com About RedBird FarmsRedBird Farms has been a trusted name in premium fresh chicken for over 80 years, offering all-natural, high-quality poultry products. Based in Colorado but available throughout the U.S., the family-owned company is dedicated to providing chicken that is raised with No Antibiotics Ever, fed an all-vegetarian diet, humanely raised and cage-free, allergen and gluten-free, and contains no additives, preservatives, or added hormones. Learn more about RedBird Farms at www.redbirdfarms.com About SmashburgerSmashburgeris a leading fast-casual better burger restaurant known for its Certified Angus Beefburgers that are smashed on the grill to sear in the juices and seal in the flavor. In addition to burgers, Smashburgeroffers veggie burgers, signature side items such as SmashFriesand SmashTots, and hand-spun shakes. Founded in 2007 in Denver, Colorado, Smashburgeris recognized as a 2023 Stevie American Business Award winner for Achievement in Product Innovation, named one of the 2023 Top Workplaces by The Denver Post and ranked as one of Fast Casual's top 50 brands in its 2024 Top 100 Movers & Shakers Award. The brand has 235 corporate and franchise restaurants operating in 31 states and seven countries. To learn more, visit www.Smashburger.com

