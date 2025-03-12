National Academy of Athletics Named a Top 500 Low-Cost Franchise by Entrepreneur

National Academy of Athletics recognized for its affordable, high-impact youth sports franchise model, making Entrepreneur’s Top 500 Low-Cost Franchises list.

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Academy of Athletics (NAofA), a leader in recreational youth sports programs, has been recognized as one of the Top 500 Low-Cost Franchises by Entrepreneur . This prestigious ranking highlights NAofA’s commitment to providing an affordable, scalable, and impactful business opportunity for entrepreneurs passionate about youth development and sports.With a mission to make sports accessible, fun, and beneficial for all children, NAofA offers franchisees a proven business model that empowers them to bring high-quality, character-building sports programs to communities nationwide. By focusing on skill development, teamwork, and confidence-building, NAofA not only fosters a love for sports but also helps combat childhood obesity, reduce anxiety, and promote lifelong healthy habits."Being recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a top franchise under $50K is a testament to the strength of our mission and the incredible work of our franchisees. At the National Academy of Athletics, we are passionate about making youth sports accessible while providing an affordable, rewarding, and lucrative business opportunity for those who want to make a difference in their communities. Our first seven franchisees are incredibly passionate about transforming young lives using the power of athletics, and their dedication is what makes this recognition so meaningful. This is just the beginning, and we’re excited to continue growing our impact nationwide," said Laree Mancour, Partner, Chief Brand, and Franchise Officer at the National Academy of Athletics.NAofA’s franchise system is designed to be accessible, requiring a lower initial investment compared to traditional franchise models while offering robust support, training, and growth potential. Franchisees benefit from a comprehensive support system that includes 24/7 access to an online intranet for training and resources, hands-on training sessions at the corporate office, and in-field support within their territories. The executive team, led by Founder & CEO Aaron Locks, brings decades of experience and is dedicated to ensuring each franchisee's success. With a growing presence across the country, NAofA continues to seek franchise partners who are passionate about youth athletics and eager to be part of a mission-driven organization.As demand for structured and developmentally appropriate youth sports programs continues to rise, NAofA remains dedicated to expanding its reach and providing high-quality athletic experiences tailored for today's child, ensuring they stay active, engaged, and confident in their abilities.For more information about the National Academy of Athletics and franchise opportunities, visit naofafranchise.com

