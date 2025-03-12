RT 74 E SHOREHAM





State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

New Haven Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 74 E in Shoreham is blocked in the area of Tottingham Rd due to a disabled tractor trailer.





This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.







