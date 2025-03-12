Submit Release
RT 74E SHOREHAM

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

New Haven Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 


Vt Route 74 E in Shoreham in the area of Tottingham Rd is now open to all traffic. 


Please drive carefully.

