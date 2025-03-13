T-NeuroDx and Beckman Coulter Life Sciences to Collaborate on Early Alzheimer's Disease Research

T-Neuro Dx

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- T-NeuroDx , a leading biotechnology company dedicated to developing innovative diagnostics for neurodegenerative diseases, announced today a collaboration with Beckman Coulter Life Sciences , a global leader in laboratory automation and innovation. The two companies will collaborate on biomarker research aimed at early Alzheimer’s disease detection. The partnership combines T-NeuroDx’s groundbreaking research in Alzheimer’s diagnostics with the leading expertise and solutions in flow cytometry from Beckman Coulter Life Sciences.“This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our mission to advance early detection of Alzheimer’s disease,” says Kristina Trujillo, Ph.D. and CEO of T-NeuroDx. “By combining our novel biomarker discovery with the proprietary flow cytometry technology from Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, we’re working to develop a more accessible and scalable blood-based test that could transform how we diagnose Alzheimer’s disease in its earliest stages.”The two companies will collaborate to advance Alzheimer’s research by assessing a next-generation blood test for early detection of the disease. This test detects T-NeuroDx’s proprietary biomarker, an abnormal population of self-reactive T cells, creating the potential to revolutionize early disease detection.“The neuroimmunology field has long been riddled with complexities which stood in the way of significant advancements, and the introduction of streamlined flow cytometry assays could offer promising new potential for translational research,” said Jean-Marc Busnel, Senior Staff Research Scientist at Beckman Coulter Life Sciences. “As the benefits of flow cytometry are incorporated into more research and diagnostic disciplines, we look forward to supporting laboratories in their journey and together help to advance human health.”The collaboration aims to demonstrate the potential of this innovative approach to detecting an initiating event upstream of beta-amyloid and tau, the current standard of care for Alzheimer’s biomarker-based diagnostics. This partnership aligns with both companies’ commitments to advancing diagnostic capabilities in neurodegenerative diseases.“Accelerating answers to critical diseases is what drives us every day at Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, and collaborating on early Alzheimer’s disease research with T-NeuroDx is proof of our mission in action,” said Pietro Lopriore, Vice President and General Manager of the Flow Cytometry Business Unit at Beckman Coulter Life Sciences. “Early detection is paramount in disease diagnosis and treatment, and we look forward to exploring how we can make a difference and unlock more possibilities to advance science.”About T-NeuroDxT-NeuroDx is an early-stage diagnostics company developing novel, blood-based biomarkers that identify the earliest drivers of Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases. By enabling early and precise detection, our technology accelerates the development of disease-modifying therapies with the potential to transform patient care and improve outcomes for families. For more information, please visit our website and follow us on T-NeuroDx's LinkedIn. For media inquiries please send a message to info@tneurodx.com.About Beckman Coulter Life SciencesWith a relentless mission to empower those seeking answers to life’s important scientific questions, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences is a preferred laboratory partner providing automation and innovation solutions for Centrifugation, Flow Cytometry, Genomics, Particle Analysis, and Liquid Handling workflows. With a legacy dating back to 1935, our technologies reduce manual laboratory processes and can provide greater speed, accuracy, and advanced analytics to accelerate answers with a guiding focus to improve patient care and enable pioneering discoveries. Beckman Coulter Life Sciences is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana with 11 operational hubs around the world and employs approximately 2,800 associates with more than 400,000 systems installed globally. Get to know us by following Beckman Coulter’s LinkedIn Beckman Coulter, the stylized logo, and the Beckman Coulter product and service marks mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Beckman Coulter, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

