Maryland State Police To Increase Patrols Over St. Patrick’s Day Weekend

March 12, 2025

(PIKESVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police are urging motorists to avoid aggressive, distracted and impaired driving throughout St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Maryland State Troopers from all 23 barracks, including the State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort (SPIDRE) team, will focus on aggressive, distracted and impaired driving while conducting increased saturation patrols along roadways where impaired driving related crashes often occur. Enforcement efforts are bolstered by funds from the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office.

Among the planned initiatives from Friday, March 14 through Monday, March 17 include:

Eastern Region: Troopers from the Berlin, Centreville, Easton, Princess Anne and Salisbury barracks will focus enforcement efforts on major corridors including routes 301 and 50. The Berlin Barrack will deploy additional troopers for the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Ocean City.

Troopers from the Berlin, Centreville, Easton, Princess Anne and Salisbury barracks will focus enforcement efforts on major corridors including routes 301 and 50. The Berlin Barrack will deploy additional troopers for the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Ocean City. Central Region: Troopers from the College Park, Forestville, Golden Ring, Rockville, Waterloo and Westminster barracks will conduct high-visibility enforcement efforts on interstates 495 and 270, and routes 50, 5 and 301. Additionally, the Waterloo Barrack will participate in a traffic-enforcement initiative with the Howard County Police Department and the Westminster Barrack will combine enforcement efforts with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department and Westminster City Police Department.

Troopers from the College Park, Forestville, Golden Ring, Rockville, Waterloo and Westminster barracks will conduct high-visibility enforcement efforts on interstates 495 and 270, and routes 50, 5 and 301. Additionally, the Waterloo Barrack will participate in a traffic-enforcement initiative with the Howard County Police Department and the Westminster Barrack will combine enforcement efforts with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department and Westminster City Police Department. Western Region: Troopers from the Cumberland, Frederick, Hagerstown and McHenry barracks will focus crash reduction and DUI enforcement efforts on major corridors including interstates 70 and 81 and routes 40 and 65.

Troopers from the Cumberland, Frederick, Hagerstown and McHenry barracks will focus crash reduction and DUI enforcement efforts on major corridors including interstates 70 and 81 and routes 40 and 65. Northern Region: Troopers from the Bel Air, JFK Memorial Highway and North East barracks will conduct DUI enforcement along areas with high rates of impaired related crashes.

Troopers from the Bel Air, JFK Memorial Highway and North East barracks will conduct DUI enforcement along areas with high rates of impaired related crashes. Southern Region: Troopers from the Annapolis, Glen Burnie, La Plata, Leonardtown and Prince Frederick barracks will patrol along major routes including 295 and Interstate 695.

If you are attending a St. Patrick’s Day event:

Designate a sober driver before going out and give that person your car keys.

• Avoid drinking if you are planning to drive.

• Consider using public transportation. Call a taxi or use a ride-share service.

• Do not let friends drive if you think they are impaired.

• Call 911 if you see someone who you believe is driving impaired.

• Always buckle up.

• Remain alert. Do not text or use a cellphone that is not hands-free.

If you are hosting a St. Patrick’s Day event:

• Remember that you can be held liable if someone you served alcohol to is involved in an impaired driving crash.

• Serve plenty of food and non-alcoholic beverages.

• Ensure sober drivers or alternative modes of transportation are set up in advance for guests who are planning to drink alcoholic beverages.

• Have contact information for local taxi companies readily available.

• Take away the keys from anyone who is thinking about driving impaired.

As you celebrate, please remember to drive safely and responsibly by avoiding impaired, aggressive and distracted driving.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov