MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 3/12/2025

March 12, 2025

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol

Barrack “T” Leonardtown

23200 Leonard Hall Drive

Leonardtown, MD 20650

301-475-8955 Main

301-475-2948 Fax

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: March 12, 2025

On 3/11/2025, Cpl Kelly responded to the area of Golden Beach Road and Washington Road, Mechanicsville, MD for the report of an assault. Investigation revealed that Anthony Michael Terrell, 31 of Mechanicsville, MD struck the victim multiple times with a baseball bat in the head and midsection. He was also found to have an active warrant through the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. Terrell was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with First Degree Assault.

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

On 2/28/2025, Anthony Eric Reigle, 24 of Bushwood, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler

On 3/6/2025, Amy Elizabeth Gutierrez, 42 of La Plata, MD was arrested by Tpr Pifer

On 3/8/2025, Steven Collins Headley 3rd, 22 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Abdel Wahab

On 3/8/2025, Shawn Roosevelt Thompson, 44 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by TFC Eckrich

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 3/5/2025, Austin Brent Leaman, 29 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Posch for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 3/5/2025, Rebecca Ann Howard, 51 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Cpl Kelly for FTA: Driving without a required license x2

On 3/6/2025, Walter Jay Brown, 46 of California, MD was arrested by Cpl Kelly for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 3/7/2025, Jacqueline Loye McCarthy, 39 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by TFC Eckrich for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 3/10/2025, Lloyd Henry Jenifer, 38 of Faulkner, MD was arrested by Tpr Kelsey for Violation of Probation: Driving while license was revoked, Violation of Probation: Driving under the influence of alcohol x2

On 3/11/2025, Shyla Marie Moore, 18 of Cambridge, MD was arrested by Tpr Phelps for First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault, and Dangerous Weapon-Int/Injure

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

News releases are a service of the Maryland State Police.

Contact the Office of Media Communications at 410-653-4236 or e-mail at msp.media@maryland.gov