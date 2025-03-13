SCCG Announces Sponsorship Partnership with Approvely for Seamless Payments Processing in the Gaming Industry

SCCG Partners with Approvely

This collaboration enhances SCCG’s mission to connect gaming operators with cutting-edge financial solutions that drive efficiency, security, and reliability.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a leading advisory firm in the global gambling industry, is excited to announce a sponsorship partnership with Approvely, a premier provider of seamless and rapid payment processing solutions for high-risk industries. This collaboration enhances SCCG’s mission to connect gaming operators with cutting-edge financial solutions that drive efficiency, security, and reliability.

Approvely specializes in fast-track payments, rapid approvals, and expert guidance, ensuring that gaming operators experience approval times of 30 days or less. Their real-time transaction verification and chargeback protection provide an added layer of security, minimizing fraud and administrative burdens while streamlining payment acceptance. Through instant payouts, credit and debit processing, and seamless integration, Approvely helps businesses increase sales, improve player experience, and maintain financial stability.

Stephen Crystal, Founder & CEO of SCCG Management, stated:

“The gaming industry demands fast, secure, and reliable payment processing. Approvely delivers exactly that—offering seamless solutions for operators navigating the complexities of high-risk transactions. At SCCG, we align with partners who bring real, tangible value to gaming businesses, and Approvely’s expertise in rapid approvals and fraud protection makes them an essential asset for our clients.”

This partnership solidifies SCCG’s role as a trusted bridge between gaming operators and innovative service providers, ensuring that its 120+ client partners and expansive network of gaming professionals gain access to best-in-class financial solutions.

About Approvely

Approvely provides simple, secure, and reliable payment solutions designed for high-risk industries, offering expert guidance, rapid approvals, and fraud protection. Their services include instant payouts, real-time transaction verification, chargeback protection, and seamless credit and debit card processing, ensuring fast and frictionless payment experiences.

https://www.approvely.com

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, dedicated to driving strategic growth and maximizing revenue for over 120 client-partners across diverse iGaming verticals. With offices in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Brazil, our team of seasoned industry executives leverages global relationships to enhance product distribution and seize new market opportunities. With over 30 years of experience, we specialize in navigating the complexities of tribal gaming, capitalizing on emerging markets, fostering igaming innovations, managing intellectual property, facilitating mergers and acquisitions, and advancing sports wagering and entertainment ventures.

https://sccgmanagement.com/

