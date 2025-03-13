MLM Medical Labs Expands Infectious Disease and Women’s Health Molecular Testing Capabilities with Panther® Platform

Acquisition enhances MLM’s capacity for high-throughput, fully automated molecular diagnostics

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MLM Medical Labs (MLM), a global leader in central and specialty laboratory services for drug discovery and development, is pleased to announce the successful installation and operational launch of the Panthermolecular testing platform at its Memphis facility. This state-of-the-art system, developed by Hologic, enhances MLM’s capacity for high-throughput, fully automated molecular diagnostics, further solidifying its position as a trusted partner in clinical and translational research.The Panthersystem provides a scalable and fully integrated solution for molecular testing, offering greater efficiency, flexibility, and reliability in infectious disease and women’s health diagnostics. With its random-access workflow and continuous loading capabilities, the system minimizes manual intervention while maximizing throughput, ensuring faster turnaround times for critical test results.By incorporating the Pantherplatform into its instrument portfolio, MLM strengthens its commitment to delivering high-quality, timely, and accurate laboratory services to pharmaceutical and biotech partners worldwide. The platform’s automation capabilities allow for streamlined operations, reducing hands-on time and increasing testing capacity.Scott Houlton, CEO of MLM Medical Labs, commented on the acquisition: “This investment aligns with our mission to provide leading-edge laboratory solutions that accelerate clinical and translational research.” “We are particularly excited about the ability to expand our offerings in the infectious diseases and women’s health testing services.”About MLM Medical LabsMLM Medical Labs is an international specialty and central laboratory with dedicated, harmonized locations in Europe and North America. MLM ‘s international team of highly skilled and experienced employees supports over 300 clinical trials at any given time and has supported thousands of clinical programs over the past 25 years. MLM offers a broad range of services with an assay portfolio of over 1,500 parameters, including central lab testing, analysis of biomarkers, histology, preclinical services, assay development, kit building, and long-term sample management and storage. The company is headquartered and owns laboratories in Mönchengladbach, Germany (near Düsseldorf) and owns and operates laboratories in Memphis, TN, and Minneapolis, MN, USA.For more information, please visit www.mlm-labs.com

