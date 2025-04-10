MLM Medical Labs Approved by French Ministry for R&D and Innovation Tax Incentives

Decision strengthens MLM’s standing as a proven and preferred partner in European life sciences

This double accreditation is a strong endorsement of the quality, rigor, and innovation that MLM brings to its research services.” — Scott Houlton, CEO

MöNCHENGLADBACH, NC, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MLM Medical Labs (MLM), a global leader in specialty and central laboratory services, is proud to announce that it has received dual accreditation from the French Ministry of Higher Education and Research for both Research & Development (R&D) and Innovation activities. These approvals enable French companies to benefit from significant tax incentives when partnering with MLM for therapeutic discovery and development initiatives.This recognition under France’s Crédit d'Impôt Recherche (CIR) and Crédit d'Impôt Innovation (CII) programs formally acknowledges MLM Medical Labs as a certified private research organization for the years 2024 through 2026. Under this program, French sponsors may claim a 30% tax credit on eligible R&D expenses up to €100 million incurred through collaborations with approved providers like MLM—substantially reducing the financial burden of scientific advancement.“This double accreditation is a strong endorsement of the quality, rigor, and innovation that MLM brings to its research services,” said Scott Houlton, CEO of MLM Medical Labs. “It also allows our French clients to maximize the financial efficiency of their R&D investments while benefiting from our scientific expertise, agile operations, and global reach.”The CIR and CII approvals mean that French sponsors outsourcing R&D or innovation activities to MLM can now claim associated expenses as part of their tax credit applications—thereby reducing the cost and risk of drug development. MLM’s offerings span a full spectrum of end-to-end central lab and specialty testing services, including safety testing, custom assay development, biomarker analysis, biostorage, and global logistics.With over 30 years of experience and state-of-the-art laboratories in Europe and North America, MLM Medical Labs supports drug discovery and development in more than 70 countries—positioning us as a valued global partner from early development through late-phase clinical trials.This recognition builds on MLM’s long-standing presence in Europe and highlights our expanding role in global biopharma collaboration.About MLM Medical LabsMLM Medical Labs is an international central and specialty laboratory with dedicated, harmonized locations in Europe and North America. MLM‘s team of highly skilled and experienced employees supports over 300 clinical trials at any given time and has supported thousands of clinical programs over the past 30 years. MLM offers a broad range of services with an assay portfolio of over 1,500 parameters, including central lab testing, analysis of biomarkers, histology, preclinical services, assay development, kit building, and long-term sample management and storage. The company is headquartered and owns laboratories in Mönchengladbach, Germany (near Düsseldorf) and owns and operates laboratories in Memphis, TN, and Minneapolis, MN, USA. Clients of MLM are further supported by highly qualified and harmonized partner labs, including a Global PBMC network across 5 continents.For more information, please visit www.mlm-labs.com

