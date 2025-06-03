MLM Medical Labs Acquires Cytespace Africa Laboratories, Expanding Global Reach into Africa's Clinical Research Market

We are thrilled to welcome Cytespace into the MLM family. Cytespace’s deep expertise and established presence make them the ideal partner to support this expanding landscape.” — Scott Houlton, CEO

MöNCHENGLADBACH, NORTH RHINE-WESTPHALIA, GERMANY, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MLM Medical Labs (MLM), a leading international central and specialty laboratory, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Cytespace Africa Laboratories , a premier ISO 15189 and CAP-accredited central laboratory based in Pretoria, South Africa. This strategic acquisition significantly expands MLM’s global presence into South Africa and the broader Sub-Saharan Africa region, aligning with the company’s mission to support clinical trials worldwide with high-quality, agile laboratory services.Cytespace’s labs, established in 1999, have built a strong reputation for excellence in clinical trial support, offering comprehensive services including project management, analytical testing, kit building, global logistics and long-term sample storage. The laboratory is distinguished as the only fully College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited central laboratory in South Africa, underscoring its commitment to quality and compliance. The facility boasts specialized expertise in infectious diseases, including tuberculosis (TB), malaria, and HIV, offering comprehensive testing methodologies such as flow cytometry, molecular diagnostics, and advanced immunological assays. Notably, it houses two Biosafety Level 3 TB laboratories, positioning it as a one-stop-shop for TB testing in the region.“We are thrilled to welcome Cytespace into the MLM family,” said Scott Houlton, CEO of MLM Medical Labs. “Africa is a promising region for clinical trials and is experiencing significant growth in trials targeting non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular conditions. South Africa benefits from robust clinical infrastructure, diverse patient populations and rising investment in research which help sponsors accelerate their trials in a cost-effective manner. Cytespace’s deep expertise and established presence make them the ideal partner to support this expanding landscape. ”The experienced leadership team at Cytespace Africa Laboratories will remain in place, ensuring continuity and leveraging their deep understanding of the regional clinical research landscape. Sorika van Niekerk, Chief Executive Officer of Cytespace Africa Laboratories, brings extensive experience in the South African and Sub-Saharan African clinical research fields, with a strong background in clinical development, project management, and regulatory processes.“Joining forces with MLM Medical Labs marks an exciting new chapter for Cytespace Africa Laboratories,” said Sorika van Niekerk. “Our shared commitment to quality and innovation positions us to better serve the growing demand for clinical trials in Africa. We look forward to contributing to MLM’s global mission while continuing to support and expand clinical research capabilities within the region.”This acquisition comes at a time of significant growth in the African clinical trials market, driven by the need for diverse patient populations and the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases. MLM Medical Labs’ expanded footprint will facilitate more robust support for global pharmaceutical and biotech companies conducting trials in Africa, ensuring high-quality data and efficient trial execution.About MLM Medical LabsMLM Medical Labs is an international central and specialty laboratory with dedicated, harmonized locations in Europe and North America. With over 30 years of experience, MLM supports more than 300 clinical trials at any given time, offering a broad range of services including central lab testing, biomarker testing, histology, preclinical services, assay development, kit building, and long-term sample management and storage. The company is headquartered in Mönchengladbach, Germany, with additional laboratories in Memphis, TN, and Minneapolis, MN, USA.About Cytespace Africa LaboratoriesCytespace Africa Laboratories is a central and reference laboratory specializing in clinical trials within the clinical research industry since 1999. Based in Pretoria, South Africa, the laboratory offers a comprehensive range of services including project management, analytical testing, kit building, and long-term sample storage. As the only fully CAP-accredited central laboratory in South Africa, Cytespace is committed to delivering high-quality laboratory services to support clinical research across the continent.

