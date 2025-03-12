Andrea S. Jones Launches Gripping Book 1 of the Shattering Shame Series

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --I Am Not Your Prey- Embracing the Skills, Courage, and Strength to Take Flight with Broken Wings Andrea S. Jones , a survivor and advocate, has launched the first installment of her book series, "The Shattering Shame Series." Titled "I Am Not Your Prey," the book takes readers on a journey through the author's shattered places, inviting them to identify with their own struggles. Andrea's narrative skillfully exposes the grooming process and coping mechanisms developed by a child dealing with sexual abuse.At the age of nineteen, Andrea bravely testified against her stepfather, accusing him of sexual abuse. Despite his departure from the country before arraignment, justice finally caught up with him twenty-nine years later when he returned to the United States. Although the statute of limitations had expired on Andrea's case, a neighbor she grew up with had an open case against the perpetrator. Once again, Andrea took the stand, resulting in her stepfather's conviction and imprisonment."I Am Not Your Prey" sheds light on the predator's manipulation tactics, explores the reasons victims remain silent, and showcases the resilience, courage, and strength that emerge from adversity. Andrea's story serves as a beacon of hope for survivors and educates readers on the complexities of the grooming process.When asked about the inspiration behind putting her experience and thoughts for others to learn from, Andrea explained, “I don’t think anybody should be ashamed of what somebody else did to them. I wrote this book to engage the readers and educate them. They will learn how a predator targets and manipulates his prey, reasons why a victim remains silent, and they will see the skills, courage, and strength that develop from difficulty.”At present, Andrea a member of the Mesa Grande Band of Mission Indians, is actively involved in creating an educational presentation for local schools. Her initiative focuses on raising awareness about the grooming process and offering credible resources to support victims of child abuse.Those who wish to read this book can find it on Amazon About the AuthorAndrea lives in San Diego with her husband, Andy, and teenage son, Aidan. Having experienced abuse at a young age, Andrea is passionate about advocating for those who have suffered from child sexual abuse and domestic violence.

