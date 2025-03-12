Finally Free: A Luxury Athleisure Collection Designed to Empower, Inspire, and Liberate

Finally Free Official Logo

Modupé Congleton Redefines Luxury Athleisure with a Mission of Empowerment and Inclusivity

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With a remarkable 20-year career at industry giants such as Amazon and Cisco Systems, Modupé Congleton has redefined corporate culture on a global scale. Now, she channels that expertise and passion into Finally Free , a groundbreaking luxury athleisure brand that aims to embrace personal liberation, self-expression, and the power of transformation.Finally Free, the newest luxury athleisure brand, is redefining fashion with a purpose. It shines light on more than just stylish and comfortable apparel, Finally Free is a movement that celebrates personal liberation, resilience, and self-expression. Finally Free provides a mission to inspire individuals to embrace their true selves, the brand invites everyone to break free from limitations and step into a future filled with endless possibilities.“I believe creating spaces where everyone is celebrated for their unique talents and gifts is the best way to leave your mark on this world,” - Modupé Congleton, Motivational Speaker, CEO, Finally FreeBeyond fashion, Finally Free embodies a greater purpose. The brand is rooted in Modupé’s dedication to uplifting underrepresented voices, fostering self-expression, and creating spaces where authenticity thrives. Modupé Congleton’s career spans over 20 years at global powerhouses such as Amazon and Cisco Systems, where she led diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts for over 1.5 million employees and 600 million customers. After facing personal tragedy, she found healing in creating something beautiful from pain. Ultimately, Finally Free became that transformation for her.Through Finally Free, Modupé extends her impact beyond corporate leadership into the worlds of fashion, storytelling, and philanthropy, using her platform to encourage others to step into their own freedom.Finally Free is now available for purchase at FinallyFreeBrands.com . To learn more and stay updated, follow @modupe_c on Instagram and connect with Modupé Congleton on LinkedIn.@finallyfreebrandsFor media inquiries, interviews, and partnership opportunities, please contact Marilyn Remo at marilynremo@tenenicole.com or 201-638-2685.ABOUT FINALLY FREEFinally Free luxury athleisure wear brand is a manifestation of the never ending quest to embrace our true selves, free from the weight of life’s heaviest moments and empowered by a hopeful outlook steeped in endless possibility. Born out of Modupé’s deep love for fashion combined with her determination to create something beautiful out of something painful, Finally Free effortlessly marries inclusive comfort with unique style and deep purpose.

