TSS Solutions completes TIGAR testing, preps radar for delivery to Ecuador

TSS Solutions' TIGAR Factory Acceptance Testing included detailed performance analyses and mechanical tests, as well as live demonstrations of the system’s transmitter, processor, and Situation Display Console.

Newly built radar system will support Ecuador in mitigating security challenges in the region.

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TSS Solutions, a global leader in tactical radar and SATCOM modernization, recently completed Factory Acceptance Testing of the newly built TIGAR (TSS Integrated Ground-based Air Radar) system for the Ecuadorian Air Force (Fuerza Aérea Ecuatoriana, FAE).The TSS Solutions team carried out the testing over three days in early March at the company’s World Headquarters on Florida’s Space Coast in Melbourne, FL. TSS is on schedule to deliver TIGAR to FAE and have it fully operational in Ecuador later this year.The testing was observed by several invited guests, including a delegation of high-ranking officials from the Ecuadorian Air Force and the U.S. military. The delegation was pleased with the demonstrated capabilities of TIGAR to mitigate security challenges in the region.“The successful TIGAR Factory Acceptance Test marks a milestone for our company and for the defense electronics industry,” said Don DiFrisco, President and CEO of TSS Solutions. “TIGAR represents the successful fusion of innovation, ingenuity, and efficiency. I couldn’t be prouder of the TSS team for building a superior tactical radar system that performs on par with or better than modern systems at a fraction of the cost. And amid the growing public groundswell for greater efficiency in government spending, TIGAR is proof-positive that forward-thinking American companies are up to this challenge.”TIGAR’s Factory Acceptance Testing included detailed performance analyses and mechanical tests, as well as live demonstrations of the system’s transmitter, processor, and Situation Display Console.Eric Wachtel, TSS Solutions’ TIGAR Program Manager, said the success of TIGAR “represents the story of international, cross-functional teams collaborating toward a common goal of making the defense acquisitions process support national security needs within operationally relevant timelines. It has been an absolute pleasure working with our team to bring TIGAR to life. I am impressed with the level of talent and skills that made this FAT a demonstration of what focused cooperation can accomplish.”TIGAR’s advanced features include:• Robust electronic counter-countermeasure (ECCM) processing• Sharper target acquisition• Superior small target detection, probability of detection, and range resolution accuracy• Proprietary Rotary Joint• Enhanced antenna control, made possible by a new Rotary Joint that leverages Slip Ring Technology• Improved operational resilience• Lower Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF) vs. legacy AN/TPS systemsThe TIGAR contract was awarded to TSS in 2023 through the Defense Logistics Agency with U.S. Navy’s Program Executive Office Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence (C4I) Program Management Warfare Office (PMW 740).TSS Solutions is the defense electronics leader in upgrading, reengineering, repairing, and operating ground-based tactical and fixed-position radar and SATCOM systems. TSS Solutions serves the global defense, telecommunications, and commercial industries. The Company is committed to building innovative products and delivering world-class engineering and technical services to support customers' missions globally. The team at TSS Solutions proudly supports the United States and its allies who protect national interests and preserve freedom and stability around the world. TSSsolutions.com Acorn Capital Management is a middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on Aerospace, Defense, and Intelligence. Acorn invests solely in operating companies that strive to enhance global mobility and protect national interests. Acorn has a formidable reputation in the industry and is recognized for its deep understanding of the Aerospace and Defense markets, with proprietary access to the best companies within these sectors. With operational expertise and its ability to lead and manage investments through variable economic and industry cycles, Acorn works with management to build its portfolio companies into significant market leaders. Acorncapitalmanagement.com

TSS Solutions TIGAR Overview

